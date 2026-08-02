Good and Not So Good From Day 4 of Jaguars Training Camp: Chris Rodriguez's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are four days into training camp for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and we have seen plenty of action unfold over the course of the week. This included Sunday's practice, which represented the fourth and final day of the Jaguars' acclimation period.

So, what did we see from the Jaguars in their last practice before the pads officially come on during Monday's practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break down the ups and the downs of Day 4 with today's Good and Not So Good.

The Good

Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s Step

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Christian Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs a drill during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside of Travis Hunter, and perhaps Cole Van Lanen , there does not seem to be a bigger early-camp storyline for the Jaguars' offense than Chris Rodriguez Jr. and his timeline to return to 100%. Rodriguez sustained a good injury on the first day of on-field work during the Jaguars' offseason program, which meant that the first three days of camp saw him take zero handoffs in team drills. This did change on Sunday, however.

Rodriguez took two handoffs in team drills on Sunday, with the first coming from Nick Mullens and the second coming from Trevor Lawrence. This was far from a massive day of work for the free-agent addition, but it is a great sign for the Jaguars' running game that he is being eased into the offense now as opposed to at the end of the month. Sunday was a good afternoon for Rodriguez and the Jaguars' offense.

Travis Hunter Day

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) takes off his helmet after the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter has been a busy man since training camp began, but Sunday was ... something else. I have seen every training camp practice Hunter has had in his career, and Sunday was pretty easily the best and most impactful practice performance he has ever had. He made the two biggest catches of the day with a pair of downfield grabs, and also notched his first training camp interception with a diving grab.

As Jakobi Meyers said after practice, even Hunter's drops look good. He looks every bit the part of the special player the Jaguars said he was when they made their massive trade-up for him during the 2025 NFL Draft.

“He’s just a spring. Like, the jumps. Even his drops look good. I'm like, I don't know how you manage to make your drops look good, but I kind of want to take that from him. It'd be something," Jakobi Meyers said after practice on Sunday. "But no, he just dynamic, man. He’s just fun to watch and I feel like the game’s going to be in good hands if we keep getting players like that coming into the league and we take care of them. Not put too much pressure on them and just help grow them the right way. I think the NFL will be in good hands.

Cam Little

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) smiles during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Little is going to have a stellar season. That much seemed clear last year when he was setting and breaking NFL records with ease. It seemed even clearer in the offseason when Little was still effortlessly making big-time kicks with incredible distance, and all signs so far in training camp indicate that his big year is right around the corner,

Jaguars K Cam Little making 65 yard kicks look easy🥶#DUUUVAL | #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/kUlOFrEc0H — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) August 2, 2026

Little was 4-of-4 on field goals during team drills on Sunday, just like he went 4-of-4 in practice the other day. Little has been as consistent as he has been since he was drafted by the Jaguars two years ago, and the Jaguars are due to benefit from his consistency in a big way as long as it follows them to Week 1.

The Not So Good

More Penalties

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during an interview during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We noted on Friday that penalties had appeared to pop up for the Jaguars in practice, and they crept up from time to time again on Sunday. Once such instance came during team drills, with the Jaguars' starting offense comitting back-to-back false starts that pushed them 10 yards back. The defense managed to avoid many pass interference penalties, which had been a problem earlier in camp, but this is still an area worth watching.

With that said, there is no reason to have concern for the Jaguars in this regard for a few different reasons. One such reason is the fact that the Jaguars are still not in shoulder pads, and penalties now do not mean as much as they would once live blocking and tackling occurs later in camp in joint practices and during the preseason games.

Another reason is that the frequency of mental mistakes that lead to penatlies have seemingly gone down. The Jaguars had a ton of issues in camp last year with procedural penalties as they learned the ins and outs of the offense, and those types of penalties have not yet come up this season.

The OL Depth, Again

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (55) is fended off by offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (78) during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is jarring to see just how much scrambling Nick Mullens has to do when the Jaguars' backup offense faces off against the Jaguars' starting defense. Yes, the starting defense should always be expected to impact the backup quarterback and get disruption against a backup offensive line, but the Jaguars' No. 2 line has still displayed a concerning lack of resistance on the practice field.

Part of this is of course due to some injuries the Jaguars have along the offensive line, such as Cole Van Lanen at left tackle and the status of Patrick Mekari at right guard. Those two players alone mean the second-team offensive line is missing Wyatt Milum and Walker Little, who are each taking reps with the starters. But without them there to solidify the second-team offensive line, the pressure has been rampant and intense, and it is hard to see it changing anytime soon.

Will the Jaguars make any additions to the offensive line by the time Week 1 is set to roll around? That remains to be seen, since one would assume Mekari will be back in the swing of things by then and Van Lanen will be much closer to a return by then. But for now, it is tough sledding for the backup offensive line.

Quiet Day for the TEs

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) looks on after the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has been a solid start to training camp for the Jaguars' tight end group, especially the rookie duo of Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol. But with that in mind, it felt like the tight end unit took a bit of a backseat when it came to the passing attack during Sunday's practice, outside of a Quintin Morris red-zone touchdown after some scrambling from Nick Mullens.

Brenton Strange, who seems primed for a breakout season in the passing game, caught one notable pass in team drills but otherwise was not on the same page with Trevor Lawrence on a few different targets. Koziol was also not targeted much, while Boerkircher's target from Mullens in team drills was a short gain. There were no glaring mistakes from the tight end room, but it was a quiet day for a position group the Jaguars are hoping will make a massive impact.