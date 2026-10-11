Game Balls from Jaguars' Nailbiter vs. Eagles: Unlikely Hero Emerges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There are team wins, and then there is whatever the heck just happened between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles in London.

The Jaguars had their entire active roster step in and make an impact in Sunday's 19-17 last-second win over the Eagles , making it the kind of performance where every single player on the roster can confidently say they left their fingerprints on it.

"Mental toughness. It's kind of what we talked about all week, staying the course. One second left on the clock, guys competing to the end when things weren't really going your way," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game. "It wasn't clean, a lot of penalties, didn't execute in the red zone. Let them off the hook a lot on third and long. It just was a weird kind of vibe game, weird. Guys stayed the course and made plays, we had D-Ham [DaVon Hamilton] snapping again. It was just kind of wild we were in that position. Nobody flinched. Nobody blinked. Nobody blamed. Guys stayed the course and ended up squeaking away with a win."

So, which Jaguars deserve game balls for their performances against the Eagles? We break it down below.

Offense: WR Parker Washington

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one was relatively easy. An argument could be made for Trevor Lawrence, of course, but Parker Washington was a one-man wrecking crew against the Eagles. Washington led the Jaguars in receiving for the third time in five games, catching six passes for 124 yards and both of the Jaguars' touchdowns. Washington created the plays for the Jaguars in both instances, with Washington scoring a 51-yard touchdown that was almost all yards after the catch. His second touchdown was then a spectacular one-handed catch in the end-zone on a fourth-quarter 27-yard touchdown that was also on fourth down.

Washington has been the Jaguars' go-to receiving in big-time situations, and he had ice water in his veins in the game's biggest moment on Sunday. Games like this one are exactly why the Jaguars will make him a big-money reeiver much sooner rather than later.

It's a big time moment and big time play. We needed a play right there. First, I'm looking, I was looking in the air. I was like, ‘where is the football?’ I'm like, I know I'm supposed to be getting it," Washington said after the game. "Then as soon as I saw it, I was like, okay, there we go. Just being able to make that play, that's what it's all about. That's what the off-season is for. That's what all the training, that's what the training camps, OTAs, that's what it's all about. So, just making that play and being a guy that your team leans on in a big time moment, that was special for me.

Defense: DE Josh Hines-Allen

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) enters the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' defensive line needed to take over this game, and I think you can certainly make the argument that Josh Hines-Allen did exactly that. While the Jaguars may have only sacked Jalen Hurts once, there is zero question what kind of impact Hines-Allen had. The Jaguars' veteran pass-rusher had one of his most disruptive games of the year, recording two quarterback hits to lead the team while also recording a team-leading two tackles for loss against the run.

Other defenders like Ventrell Miller, Davon Hamilton, Travon Walker, and Antonio Johnson deserve some consideration as well, but this was a vintage Hines-Allen game. As long as you do not hyperfixiate on sacks, then it is hard to not appreciate the kind of physical and dominating performance Hines-Allen had on Sunday.

Special Teams: P Logan Cooke

Oct 9, 2026; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a few different ways to go with this one. Cam Little made a stellar 57-yard field goal, Ameer Abdullah had a massive kick return, Josh Cameron got jobbed on a kickoff return touchdown, and Davon Hamilton stepped up at long-snapper. With all of that in mind, I think this one has to go to Logan Cooke. The fact the Jaguars did not have an errant snap was 100% due to Cooke, who stepped up on every single Hamilton snap to mostly positive results. A lesser performance as a holder, and the Jaguars could have been in trouble.

"It's not like a ton of live reps by any means. It's mostly in a walk-through setting. Whether as a defense on the other side, but without a true live rush all the time. And I don't know if Logan handles that many snaps like that throughout the course of a week," Coen said. "I think those guys do a nice job of mixing it up in practice and being able to give him some of that kind of hot potato drill if you will. Logan's one of the best athletes on our team in terms of hand-eye coordination. He's one of the better golfers. He can throw it. He's just such a good hand-eye coordinated athlete that he was huge today. He was massive."