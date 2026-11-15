Game Balls From Jaguars' 40-Burger vs. Titans: Parker Washington is Leveling Up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars kept the good times going once again on Sunday, leaving Nashville with an important win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars were always set to be big favorites against the Titans in Week 10, but that means nothing if you don't finish the job. Finishing the job is exactly what the Jaguars did Sunday, taking the Titans down in a 40-23 win that made it clear they are still quite a bit ahead of the Titans in the AFC South pecking order.

So, who were the Jaguars' best players during their latest big win? We break it down below in this week's game balls.

Offense: WR Parker Washington

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs after making a catch during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were a lot of things to like about Parker Washington's performance against the Titans. Washington had a career-best day in terms of receiving yards, caught a touchdown, and looked every bit the No. 1 receiver who the Jaguars' offense relies on to function. Add in his 50-yard touchdown a week ago, and it is tough to say there are many more explosive playmakers at the receiver position outside of the NFL's elite tier.

Washington finished Sunday with seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown, giving him the most receiving yards of his career and one of the best outings a Jaguars receiver has had in a game during the Liam Coen era. Washington looks every bit as important to the Jaguars' offense as any player not named Trevor Lawrence, and Week 10 was just the latest example in a near-20 game sample size. Washington looks ready to get paid, and in a big way.

A career day for Parker Washington 👏



🏈 1st Jaguars WR with 145+ Rec yds in a half in the last 11 seasons

🏈 First Jaguars WR with 150+ receiving yards since Week 5 of 2019

🏈 Career-high 6th Rec TD of the season pic.twitter.com/4kifL9RKzK — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 15, 2026

Washington won at the catch point with ball skills, near the sidelines with coordination and awareness, and after the catch with speed and explosiveness. He can truly do it all as a wide receiver, and that is exactly what he did for the Jaguars on Sunday. The No. 1 wide receiver spot in the Jaguars' offense looks different than other No. 1 spots, and Washington has thrived.

Trevor Lawrence earns consideration after his day, too. Lawrence went 25-of-35 for 352 yards and three touchdowns for a 120.2 passer rating, and he also added 27 yards on four runs. But, as Liam Coen said after the game, Parker Washington was the best player on the field.

Defense: CB Travis Hunter

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I continue to be impressed by what Travis Hunter does for the Jaguars at cornerback, and it does go beyond the big plays he makes in terms of takeaways. It is important to not forget those plays, with Hunter's three interceptions ranking second among AFC cornerbacks. His latest interception might have been his most impressive yet, and it showed exactly why Hunter is considered a blue-chip talent at the cornerback spot.

Hunter did more than just make big plays for the Jaguars in coverage, of course. He also was able to give the Jaguars a physical edge on the perimeter, shutting down several of the Titans' screens and showing off some serious aggressiveness when it came to tackling. Hunter played good football on Sunday once again, and he continues to look like one of the best talents on the entire roster.

Special Teams: K Cam Little

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates a field goal during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Little was 4-of-4 on field goals on Sunday, and he continues to look like a real weapon for the special teams unit. Little made field goals from 46, 48, 36, and 40 on Sunday to ensure the Jaguars never gave up the lead to a Titans team that, to their credit, was fighting for all four quarters. Considering the Jaguars did not build a double-digit lead until there was just under 10- minutes left in the game (which they allowed to be cut to seven points barely a minute later), Little came in clutch for them in what was often a close game.