Jaguars-Titans Week 10 National Predictions Roundup: Why Jacksonville Can't Overlook Tennessee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have an important AFC South battle in Week 10, with a chance to keep their momentum rolling as they battle for seeding in the AFC.

But the Jaguars can't afford to focus on anything about seeding, the AFC, or their new pieces when 1 p.m. comes along. The Jaguars are set to battle a Tennessee Titans team that has played its best football of the season over the last three weeks, losing two one-score games against teams with winning records and earning their first win of the season in Week 6 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars, sitting at 6-2 after back-to-back post-bye week wins, will need a road win in Nashville to keep their own momentum. That momentum got a jolt over the week with trade deadline additions of Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates III, and Davon Godchaux, but the Jaguars believe they have kept their eyes on the ball during their preparation for the week.

“I think sometimes when you maybe make a player acquisition like this, and you get some star power, you get some big names and things like that, I think maybe there's a – I've seen in the past some teams that, like almost kind of, ‘Oh, okay, we're good now. And those guys will make the play.’ And I don't think that's how our building operated at all when that news broke," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

"It was almost just like, ‘Alright, we know we're a good team. We know we're a good team and these players are only here to help us take it to the next level.’ But we're not going to sit back and say, ‘Okay, well, Jessie Bates will make the play or Jordan Davis and Davon, they'll make the play. We don't have to go and do it.’ I think our guys have a lot of pride in the way that they prepare, the way that they practice."

How do the national predictions see this one playing out, however? We take a look below.

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilbert Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jauars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Matt Bowen: Jaguars Mike Clay: Jaguars Jeremy Fowler: Jaguars Dan Graziano: Jaguars Kalyn Kahler: Jaguars Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars

Eric Moody: Jaguars Jason Reid: Jaguars Ben Solak: Jaguars Lindsey Thiry: Jaguars Seth Wickersham: Titans

Jeremy Bergman: Jaguars

Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars

Gennaro Filice: Jaguars

Bobby Kownack: Jaguars

Dan Parr: Jaguars

Joe Buscaglia: Jaguars

Jon Greenberg: Jaguars

Larry Holder: Jaguars

Nick Kosmider: Jaguars

Josh Kendal: Jaguars

Austin Mock: Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars On SI Analysis

The Jaguars do not get the sweep here, earning 29 of 30 votes. Still, that is quite an easy summary of what people expect to happen in this one. The Jaguars are one of the AFC's best teams and have been the most-talked-about team of the trade deadline week after their all-in moves, though two of the three defenders they traded for will not appear against the Titans.

Even without Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III on hand , the Jaguars will have a high standard on defense. The Jaguars do not like how many rushing yards they allowed to the Baltimore Ravens last week, just like they didn't like the fact that they didn't complete the shutout against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. With that in mind, they are facing a Titans team that has played much better offensively as of late.

The Titans offense has flirted with being ranked in the top-half of teams in terms of both offensive EPA/Play and Success Rate after their big scoring outputs against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Cam Ward is playing better after early-season struggles, and Tony Pollard has been amongst the NFL's most productive runners over the last few weeks. This isn't the hapless Titans offense from the start of the year, even without Carnell Tate.

But the Jaguars' defense simply feels like it has been hitting on all cylinders. The only quarterbacks to really have success against them this season in terms of moving the ball have been CJ Stroud and Joe Burrow, and Ward is not that. The Jaguars can't afford to treat the Titans like the Ravens a week ago, but this should still be a game that they control.

On the other side of the ball, the Titans have lost their two best defenders in Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker due to trades, and the numbers have reflected it. It does not feel like their secondary should be able to keep up with the Jaguars, and I am going Jacksonville 34, Titans 12 in this one.