Jaguars Trade For Jakobi Meyers Comes With Important Caveat
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new wide receiver.
The Jaguars struck a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday for veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. And according to one insider, the deal comes with an important caveat in terms of what the Jaguars gave up.
Compensation Update
The Jaguars are sending over a 2026 fourth- and sixth-round pick to the Raiders for Meyers, and we now know which of their multiple fourth-rounders will be heading to Vegas. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the pick they are sending to the Raiders will be the higher of the two,
The Jaguars' two fourth-round picks are their own and one from the Minnesota Vikings. As things stand today, the Vikings' pick would be the higher selection and thus would be the one going to the Raiders.
Meyers originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2019 where he spent four seasons (2019-22) before joining the Raiders (2023-25) in free agency. His career totals include 426 receptions for 4,944 yards and 20 touchdowns in 98 games (76 starts).
He also has totaled 11 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns and completed six-of-seven passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Meyers registered career highs with 87 receptions for 1,027 yards as well as four receiving touchdowns in 2024.
Meyers had long been seeking a trade out of Vegas due to a desire for a new contract. Like new cornerback Greg Newsome, Meyers is in the final year of his deal and will now get the rest of the 2025 season to audition for a new role with the Jaguars.
The Jaguars needed receiver help after a recent rash of injuries at the position; Travis Hunter was placed on injured reserve last week, while Tim Patrick missed Week 9 with a groin injury. Wide receiver Dyami Brown left the game with an injury, while Brian Thomas Jr. also sustained an injury.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Jakobi Meyers trade and this caveat.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jakobi Meyers trade and this caveat when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.