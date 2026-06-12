Biggest Winners, Losers From Jaguars Minicamp: Josh Hines-Allen Leads the Way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason program is nearly over.

The Jaguars still have a few more OTA practices next week as they wind down and prepare for their final break before training camp. That means the last significant stage of the offseason played out this week as the Jaguars hosted their mandatory three-day minicamp.

So, who are the biggest risers after the three days of practices and heavy first-team vs. first-team action? We break down the winners and losers below.

Winners

Josh Hines-Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) drills on defensive lineman T.J. Bollers (94) during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Hines-Allen is going to have a big season this year. That was one of my biggest takeaways from minicamp, though of course Hines-Allen has a big year every year considering his impact and down-to-down proudction. Still, I think Hines-Allen is on the verge of a 13+ sack season and one of the better years of his career pure numbers-wise, and minicamp only reaffirmed this.

It is never easy to judge pass-rushers with no pads on, but Hines-Allen looked even more unblockable than usual this summer. He always shines in practice as a tough matchup for any of the Jaguars' offensive linemen and tight ends, but he particularly stood out this time around. Hines-Allen has said he is fine-tuning parts of his game this offseason, suchas how he keys the ball when he lines up, and he looks as good as ever in the process.

Backup Cornerbacks

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) walks with teammate Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there is any player who has done himself favors this offseason, it is Jabbar Muhammad. The second-year cornerback looks like he is genuinely ready to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster . Muhammad had to have recorded 10+ pass breakups over the offseason program, and he nabbed two cornerbacks during the three-day minicamp. He is the defensive offseason MVP right now.

But Muhammad is not the only backup cornerback who has impressed. Devon Marshall made several plays over the course of the week to record pass breakups, Christian Braswell had a strong final day, and other backups like Preston Hodge and Keni-H Lovely have stood out. It has been a good week for the entire room seemingly.

James Gladstone

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone talks to tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone caught some schrapnel from NFL media this offseason by going against the grain of the consensus board during the draft. While Gladstone's draft class still has a long, long way to go to vindicate their selections, it is fair to say several members of the 2026 draft class had a solid week at minicamp.

Tight end Tanner Koziol was already ascending before minicamp, but he made a big play in all three practices and should get more and more looks once training camp rolls around. CJ Williams continued to perform well, while Josh Cameron's debut saw him make several big plays from his very first practice. Add in a few sacks in team drills from Zach Durfee and an impressive showing from undrafted free agent J'Mari Taylor, and Gladstone's guys have made an impact.

The Big 4

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs a drill during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars 'Big 4' starting pass-catchers consist of Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and Brenton Strange. It doesn't even yet include the likes of Travis Hunter, who will play both ways, or either of the Jaguars' impressive rookie wide receivers CJ Williams or Josh Cameron. But for an offense that looks like it is set to spread the ball around at a high clip, each starting pass-catcher stood out on different days and in different ways.

Washington made plays at all three levels of the field and continues to look like a focal point of the passing game; he was especially impressive after the catch and downfield. Jakobi Meyers finished minicamp with a stellar Thursday practice and he made several red-zone plays over the course of the week. Thomas has been the consensus offseason MVP for the Jaguars, and his confidence looks through the roof.

And Strange? Well, Strange did this.

Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) tosses the ball during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Liam Coen/Trevor Lawrence synergy already looks like it is hitting a different level in 2026. A strong week of offseason practices does not mean Lawrence is earning MVP votes again quite yet, but everyone has expected for the head coach/quarterback due to hit new levels this year, and the early returns have been quite impressive.

Over the course of the three-day minicamp, Lawrence rarely put the ball in harms way despite making several aggressive attempts into tight windows. He tested the defense downfield more than he has in seemingly any other offseason program of his career, but that didn't lead to many turnovers or negative plays. Coen and Lawrence look like they are more than on the same page entering their second season together.

Losers

The Non-Trevor Lawrence Passers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Any team in the NFL will struggle when its starting quarterback is not on the field. There are not 32 starting-caliber quarterbacks in the NFL, let alone enough quarterbacks for every roster to be two-deep or beyond. With that said, it certainly felt like the offense took a big step back when Lawrence came off the field this week. Yes, other starters left the field with him, but that did not explain away the issues the Jaguars' backup quarterbacks had at pushing the ball downfield consistently.

Pass-Rush Clarity

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) talks on the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there is any massive question the Jaguars have still yet to answer during the offseason program, it is the state of their pass-rush. This is largely due to the context of offseason practices, which are conducted without pads and with limited contact. The Jaguars still worked on their rush, of course, but there is still a lack of clarity on wheteyr they truly have enough until the pads come on in July.

The Jaguars had a few pass-rushers stand out in the limited context this week, such as Zach Durfee and B.J. Green. But until we see what the Jaguars' backups look like when things are a bit more real, it will be hard to tell whether the Jaguars' pass-rush depth will have what it takes to see the Jaguars reach their potential as a defense.

The AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen hugs Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen (hc) after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I am going to pick the Jaguars to win the AFC South this season, and that has little to do with my evaluation of the Houston Texans. I genuinely believe the Jaguars and Texans are two of the four best teams in the AFC, and potentially the two best in the entire conference at the end of the day. With that in mind, the way the Jaguars have looked this offseason has made me believe that the other teams in the AFC South -- the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans -- are in for a long season.

The Titans will be sporting a second-year quarterback in his second scheme, with his third head coach (!), and a supporting cast that is really hoping Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate are as good as the investments put into them. Ward reportedly has yet to wow during the offseason program, but I just struggle to see how a rebuilding Titans team with this many moving pieces can compete with a Jaguars team that could be improved on both offense and defense.

As for the Colts, I am still fascinated in the fate of backup quarterback Anthony Richardson. Otherwise, it seems like there is not much intrigue around the Colts other than hoping for Daniel Jones to go on another hot streak. They are facing injuries with Alec Pierce, an d the Jaguars' safety room looks as ready as ever to stop Tyler Warren.