7 Jaguars Who Will Define the 2026 Season: Trevor Lawrence Sets the Tone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Expectations have arguably never been higher for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it is not hard to see why.

The Jaguars are fresh off one of the best seasons in franchise history, and they have a chance to get off to a fast start with a potentially easy Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. But for the Jaguars to hit the lofty goals they have set, they will need their key players to step up for 17 weeks and then some.

So, which Jaguars will most define the team's success in 2026? We break it down below.

QB Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen directs practice near quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one goes without saying more or less every season, but it is still worth repeating. The Jaguars will go as far as Trevor Lawrence will take them . The good news for the Jaguars is that the situation around Lawrence has never been better, both in terms of supporting cast and coaching staff. Lawrence has the best weapons of his career, had the best offseason and training camp of his career, and looks like he is well on his way to a big season. If the Jaguars do not meet their high goals this year, it is likely because Lawrence didn't meet his.

Lawrence will have to face several top defenses along the way, including the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos within the first six weeks of the season. If he can put up big numbers through that stretch, we should be able to see exactly how productive this year's version of Lawrence could look like once the schedule softens up.

DEs Travon Walker & Josh Hines-Allen

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) before the start of the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Jaguars' offense goes as far as Lawrence goes, the same goes for the defense and Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. The Jaguars' star pass-rush duo is set to once again put the team's entire pass-rush on their back, and the pressure will be on for both players to produce at a high clip once the regular-season officially kicks off.

Hines-Allen has been the Jaguars' defesive MVP for years, and Walker is arguably the most important player the Jaguars have on defense due to what he allows them to do with their scheme up front. For the Jaguars to take a step forward on defense, they will need both Walker and Hines-Allen to have high-level seasons in terms of pure production.

CB Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) screams as he comes out of the tunnel before the start of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter was going to be on this list no matter what his role was, but the fact that he is set to be the team's CB1 moving forward only amplifies this. Hunter is set to be the Jaguars' point man at the cornerback position, and the Jaguars' hopes of seeing the secondary take a significant leap in their second year under Anthony Campanile largely depends on him.

Then there is Hunter's role on offense. He will clearly not play as big of a role on offense that he will on defense, but he is still arguably the Jaguars' best weapon in space moving forward. When they need a home run play, there might not be many other options.

OT Anton Harrison

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' offensive line only has one new face on it in rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of changes. Outside of center Robert Hainsey at center and Pregnon at left guard, the Jaguars are set to see three new starts at left tackle, right guard, and right tackle --- in the form of some old starters in former right tackle Anton Harrison, former left guard Ezra Cleveland, and former left tackles Walker Little and/or Cole Van Lanen.

Harrison is taking over at left tackle for the first time in his NFL career, and his change to the left side should set the tone for what the new-look offensive line really looks like in terms of results. Harrison has Pro Bowl potential, and he could elevate the entire offensive line to new heights if his play matches his potential.

DB Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars Safety Antonio Johnson (6) jogs off the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This could be a special year for Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson, who is entering the year as not just a full-time starter, but as one of the most important pieces on the entire defense. Johnson had a career-year a year ago as the Jaguars' No. 3 safety, and he is now slotted to step into the top role and play a massive part in the Jaguars' pass defense in terms of the amount of techniques and alignments he is assigned with.

Johnson has a chance to be a difference-maker for the Jaguars at safety, something the franchise has been missing for some time. If he hits his ceiling and has another year of big production, he could easily play himself into a massive deal next offseason.

WR Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Parker Washington (11) runs the ball during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Jaguars who could play themselves into massive deals, Parker Washington is right at the top of the list. Washington has flashed top-level talent in the past, and for the first time he is being given a Week 1 role that matches the talent. Washington was on fire this summer, and he certainly has all of the looks of a player who is on the verge of becoming the team's No. 1 weapon.

The Jaguars are crowded at receiver, of course, and Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers could easily find themselves on this list instead. But all of the momentum seems to be going Washington's way ahead of Week 1, and it will be on him to decide where it goes from here.