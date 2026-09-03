The 2 Long-Shots Who Fought Their Way Onto the Jaguars' Roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster has been constructed to win entering 2026, and it is clear that it will take all 53 members of the active roster and most of the 17-player practice squad as well.

The Jaguars' 53-man roster has: 22 players who were on the team before the new regime was hired in 2025, 18 players who were drafted or signed as undrafted free agents within the last two offseasons, and 13 veterans who have been acquired via trades or free agency signings in that span.

Amongst that group, there are two players who especially stand out for the way they made it onto this year's roster. Two longshots who fought their way to a roster spot thanks to strong training camps and preseasons: running back Ameer Abdullah and linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ameer Abdullah (43) uses a blocking pad during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Abdullah signed with the Jaguars this spring, while Tavai signed with the Jaguars after training camp begun. Neither players was likely expected by many to then crack the Jaguars' roster, but that is exactly what each was able to do.

“I think it's typically challenging to make those teams in some of those instances. And credit those guys; they're the right type of ones, right? Like, mentally, pros, do it the right way," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

"Ameer Abdullah is one of the first guys in our building every single day. The way that he prepares his body, the way that he prepares for practice. Jahlani [Tavai], the way that he goes about his business, he's a great teammate. Everybody loves him. He does all the little things the right way. Will help us on special teams as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai (32) hauls in a pass during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Each player isn't just set to be another piece on the bottom of the depth chart, either. Abdullah will likely be active for at the very least the start of the season, playing an important role in the passing game from the backfield while LeQuint Allen Jr. recovers from his soft tissue injury.

Tavai, meanwhile, is one of only five linebackers on the roster and is likely just a snap or two away from having to start. That does not even mention his special teams value, which is likely what gave him an edge to make the Jaguars' roster.

"It's rare, but I think that when you find the right type of guys and you start there, that's always going to help the cause, right?" Coen said. "Because they've seen a lot of ball, have played a lot of ball. There's a lot that they can pour into some of the other guys, but it helps them in their process. And for us, all of them have gotten onboarded fairly quickly. And so, been really appreciative of getting those guys on.”

Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai (32) gathers with his teammates after the Jacksonville Jaguars eighth day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, August 7, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Abdullah especially shined this summer, putting forth several strong days of practices with the Jaguars' first- and second-team offenses before dominating in the second week of the preseason against the Carolina Panthers. An afterthought for many when he signed, Abdullah became too valuable to keep off the roster as training camp continued to march on.

"His daily routine, his mode of operation. When you get a chance to see it firsthand, it's no surprise why he's still in the league a dozen years later. He carries that routine out into his performance each and every day in practice," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said this week.

"We gave him a ton of work against New Orleans in the joint; didn't play him in the preseason game just being mindful of where he’s at in his career. He comes out in the next against Carolina and just looks like he's operating it at a little different pace than a lot of the other guys that are playing against him. So, I think he's still got plenty left in the tank, but his knowledge base is certainly one that's good for a relatively inexperienced and young running back room that's surrounding him. So I think he's certainly played his part up to this point and look forward to seeing how that unfolds over the course of the regular season.