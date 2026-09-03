Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft Class: Who's Starting, Who's Gone, Who's on Bubble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The start of the 2026 season is right around the corner, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have already started the process for getting ready for the Cleveland Browns and Week 1.

An important piece of that process will be the development of the Jaguars' young roster. The rookie class will be a part of that, of course, but there will be bigger expectations for the Jaguars' 2025 draft class entering 2026.

So, where does each member of last year's draft class stand entering the season? With the 53-man roster and practice squad coming together within the last few days, here is the defined role for each sophomore pick before Week 1.

CB/WR Travis Hunter (Rd. 1, No. 2 Overall)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field as he is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, there is a lot to unpack here.

The Jaguars gave up a war chest of draft picks to land Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall a year ago, and his rookie season was cut short before we could really see him get going. He played twice as many snaps at receiver than at cornerback in the seven games he appeared in before a season-ending knee injury, but he did show top-level talent at both positions.

Hunter spent the offseason recovering from the injury, and he was a full participant back on the practice field as early as the first day of training camp. While he spent plenty of time at both positions over the course of the first half of camp, the last few weeks of camp saw Hunter's time get shifted mostly to cornerback. That, of course, was the message the Jaguars had been sending all offseason.

When Hunter got hurt, he was the Jaguars' No. 2 receiver behind Brian Thomas Jr. and ahead of Dyami Brown. Parker Washington had not yet broken out and the Jaguars had not yet traded for Jakobi Meyers, meaning the receiver room looks a lot different for Hunter entering 2026 than it did a year ago.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) tosses the ball during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As such, the Jaguars need Hunter more at cornerback today than at receiver. It remains to be seen if that will always be the case, and it also remains to be seen exactly how large of a role he will have on offense. But this is the situation they have been preparing for, and Hunter is set to be a starting cornerback vs. the Browns.

"I think the great part about having him on our roster is that as dynamics shift over the course of an offseason or over the course of the regular season, you get to use him in different ways," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Tuesday.

"As it stands, the composition of our roster would indicate, hey, defensive output full-time is going to be where we see him contributing in the most ways, and then supplementing that on offense in the instances that it makes sense to be in as productive and efficient as we can be while also threatening any defense that lines up against him when he's at wide receiver is certainly something that we're looking forward to."

DB Caleb Ransaw (Rd. 3, No. 88 Overall)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) strips a football from a dummy during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caleb Ransaw is one of the most fascinating options the Jaguars have in the secondary entering 2026, largely because he represents the unknown. Ransaw did not take a single snap during the regular-season a year ago due to a season-ending foot injury he sustained in training camp, meaning 2026 is more or less his rookie season.

Ransaw got a ton of reps this summer, both in camp in three-safety sets and then in the preseason. The official breakout has perhaps yet to happen, but he is in a spot to contribute as one of the top backup safeties and on special teams this year. The fact he appeared in all three preseason games should help with his transition in Week 1 as well.

"That was critical because I think you can fit him in essentially as a rookie this year without any real action a year ago. So, to be able to put him under the lights and be able to get the pads pop and tackle again, I think that's a really helpful piece of the puzzle and a necessary piece for his sake," Gladstone said.

"I think he'd tell you as much as well. That safety room as a whole, it's reliant heavily on [S] Eric Murray and [S] Antonio Johnson leading the group with a bunch of younger guys behind him. So, look forward to their development not all that different than what Antonio was able to showcase last year. At this point a year ago, he was one of the best gunners that we had on the team and potentially across the league and continued to level up his play and get comfortable in the defensive system to a spot where he's getting his hand on the ball a lot, be used in a variety of alignments, and really became a weapon through that lens. His progression is something we're really looking forward to, not any different than those guys that are behind him, just on a different timeline."

OL Wyatt Milum (Rd 3, No. 89 Overall)

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (64) talks with assistant offensive line coach Trevor Mendelson during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wyatt Milum is not starting entering Year 2, and there seem to be a few reasons why. He did get the bulk of first-team right guard snaps at the start of camp due to the injury to Patrick Mekari, but the Jaguars eventually had so many injuries on the offensive line (including a short one for Milum) that led to Ezra Cleveland taking over at right guard, with rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon starting on the left side.

This appears to be the offensive line the Jaguars are rolling with in Week 1, with Milum set to be either the swing tackle or a backup guard depending on the health of Cole Van Lanen. He could still see time this year, but he is not going to be a Week 1 starter.

RB Bhayshl Tuten (Rd. 4, No. 104 Overall)

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) react after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bhayshul Tuten should basically be seen as a starter entering 2026, which puts him in rare company among this class. Tuten will have to split time with Chris Rodriguez Jr. when it comes to the time-share rushing attack, though there always remains the chance that Tuten becomes a hot-hand behind the Jaguars' new-look offensive line and the Jaguars really lean into his skill-set.

Tuten showed enough talent as a rookie to likely already be considered a hit as a fourth-round pick. If he can help lead an efficient and effective rushing attack entering 2026, then this pick will look even better. He doesn't need to be a workhorse to achieve that or to have a more productive season than he had a year ago.

LB Jack Kiser (Rd. 4, No. 107 Overall)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As things stand today, the Jack Kiser pick looks like the worst from this class. That can still change, but it is the current standing after Kiser was waived on Sunday. After mostly playing special teams last season, Kiser entered this year having to fight for a spot on the depth chart. He was sidelined with a knee injury during the first day of camp, however, and he had to be left behind as the Jaguars moved forward with just five linebackers.

Kiser was able to get brought back to the practice squad, and there still remains a chance that he will have a role moving forward. But he is the second-highest pick from the 2025 NFL Draft who was moved off the roster during cut-down days, behind former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson.

LB Jalen McLeod (Rd. 6, No. 194 Overall)

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) looks on after a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen McLeod was one of a few Jaguars rookies who missed his rookie season due to injuries. He was never activated off the Jaguars IR a year ago after a training camp injury, meaning this past summer was his chance to make his move toward an official roster spot. McLeod flashed at times in camp and during the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he was waived alongside Kiser on Sunday.

Like Kiser again, McLeod signed a deal to the Jaguars' practice squad and is going to be developed by their coaching staff moving forward. He could still easily be activated during the regular-season, but for now he was kept off the 53-man roster.

DB Rayuan Lane (Rd. 6, No. 200 Overall)

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) catches a pass before an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rayuan Lane was the arguably the Jaguars' best special teamer a year ago, while he also provided depth on defense as the No. 4 safety. He should once again be expected to be a core piece of what the Jaguars do on Heath Farwell's special teams unit, but there are some obstacles for him when it comes to playing time on defense.

If Lane continues to provide the Jaguars with stellar special teams play and solid safety depth when called upon, that is a good outcome for Jacksonville with a sixth-round pick. For a team with one of the better special teams units in the NFL, he is critical.

OL Jonah Monheim (Rd. 7, No. 221 Overall)

Jacksonville Jaguars center Jonah Monheim (60) runs on the field during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were not many rookie centers who played a lot of football last season, so Jonah Monheim's 207 snaps on offense are notable. He held his own as a rookie against some tough matchups, and the Jaguars seemed impressed with him and his performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. As of this past weekend, he has made the 53-man roster two years in a row.

I think Monheim had a strong training camp for the Jaguars this year as well, taking plenty of reps at center and guard as the Jaguars dealt with injuries. He is trending upward as a solid and young offensive lineman with more room to grow.

RB LeQuint Allen Jr. (Rd. 7, No. 236)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LeQuint Allen is one of the most important players from this draft class a year later. There was certainly some excitement about him as a pass-catcher coming out of the draft, but he quickly established himself as a rookie with his gifts in pass-protection. He wasn't just a good blocker as a rookie ... he was one of the best in the entire NFL.

Entering Year 2, Allen is set to be the Jaguars' primary back on passing downs. He is the most trusted back in pass-protection and the Jaguars seem intent on tapping more into his talent as a pass-catcher, and there are snaps to be gained with the departure of Travis Etienne.

With that in mind, Allen has been dealing with a soft tissue injury for the last few weeks and Liam Coen did not sound overly optimistic that he would be able to go in Week 1. When he does return, though, he will have an important role.