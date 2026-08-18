3 Biggest Ripple Effects to Jaguars' Backfield After LeQuint Allen's Injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a potentially significant injury blow this week, and it wasn't along the offensive line.

The injury to offensive lineman Patrick Mekari is certainly notable due to the offensive line's current state, but the biggest injury news on Tuesday was about second-year running back LeQuint Allen.

The Jaguars said ahead of Tuesday's practice that Allen sustained a soft tissue injury on Monday and he will miss the rest of training camp as a result. It only makes it natural to now wonder about Allen's status for the start of the season, and here are some ripple effects that may now pop up as a result.

Why This Could Be a Significant Blow

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) during a joint scrimmage against the New Orleans Saints during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some people may look at Allen's production as a ball-carrier and pass-catcher last season (33 touches for 148 yards) and scoff at the idea that the team's No. 3 running back is a critical piece, there is zero question inside the walls of the Miller Electric Center that Allen is an integral part of the Jaguars' offense. He was never going to be featured much in terms of opportunities with the ball in his hands, but he was the sole candidate for the Jaguars' passing-down role.

The reason why? Because Allen is one of the best pass-blocking running backs in the entire NFL. The Jaguars found this out very early in his rookie season and he became their go-to player in obvious passing situations as a result. He was such a talented blocker, the Jaguars even used him as a lead blocker in the running game at times. For a team that already has a banged-up offensive line, any missed time from Allen could be more important than anyone thinks.

Does This Mean Anything for the Bhayshul Tuten/Chris Rodriguez Jr. Battle?

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With such an important role on passing downs now being opened to the rest of the running back room, it is only fair to ask how Allen's injury could impact the Bhayshul Tuten/Chris Rodriguez Jr. battle. The duo was already expected to split carries in the running game as the Jaguars reimagine their rushing attack, but Allen was always slotted in as the third-down back. If he misses any regular-season time, that is a void that must be filled by someone.

Could such a void give either Rodriguez or Tuten a lead in the RB1 battle? It seems unlikely that it would be Rodriguez due to his limited production as a passing-down back. Tuten is a gifted pass-catcher who is dangerous on screens, but there is a wide gap between him and Allen when it comes to pass-blocking.

If I had to guess, I would say Tuten would see a slight bump in playing time with Allen out, but maybe not as significant as people think. There is a difference between a pass-catching running back and a passing-down running back, and the void that could be left by Allen's injury falls into the latter category. It remains to be seen if that kind of role could mean anything for either Tuten or Rodriguez, who simply have much different skill-sets than Allen does.

Which Backup RB Benefits the Most

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ameer Abdullah (43) uses a blocking pad during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski was asked on Tuesday which running back could receive more opportunities on third-downs. As expected, Udinski gave a diplomatic answer that did not tip the Jaguars' hand toward Tuten, Rodriguez, undrafted rookie running back J'Mari Taylor, or any other specific running back on the Jaguars' roster.

“Really all the backs. I think those backs have progressed really well especially these past couple weeks in the protection game and even the pass game," Udinski said. "I think you look at that room, they've kind of been by committee in the run game. It's the same thing in the pass game whether it's third down or it's two minutes, second and long. I think all of them have ability and value to add.”

With that in mind, the one running back who will be impacted the most by the injury could be Ameer Abdullah. Abdullah already seemed in line to be the No. 4 running back and a backup kick returner, and he will now likely see his spot bumped up on both depth charts until Allen returns. If Allen is not on the first 53-man roster due to the injury, I imagine Abdullah will be.