3 Clear Reasons Jaguars Will Beat the Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have the next test on the way in a few short days, this time in the form of the 3-10 New York Jets.

The Jaguars are heavy favorites over Aaron Glenn and the Jets, and few will be picking against the Jaguars in this one. But why are the Jaguars so clearly due for their fifth win in a row? We break it down below with three clear reasons why the Jaguars will win.

The Jaguars are still playing for something

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on as head coach Liam Coen talks a play with offensive coordinator Grant Udinski looking on during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have zero reason to be down for this game. While the Jets and their losing record is nothing like the stakes the Jaguars faced against the Colts at home last week, it is clear the Jaguars' locker room is aware of the gravity of the situation in the AFC South. The Houston Texans are nipping at their heels, and the Jaguars can't give them an in.

The Jaguars have taken care of business and beat the teams they are supposed to beat in the last few weeks. Sunday will give them another chance to do just that.

The Jets' QB situation

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Jets are set to start undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook on Sunday, and he will be making his first-ever NFL start against the buzzsaw that is the Jaguars' defense. The Jaguars' defense has been fantastic since the bye week, but especially during the four-game winning streak. The Jaguars have allowed just four offensive touchdowns in the last month, and every quarterback they have played during that stretch is better than Cook.

Cook is in a rough spot to make his first career start, and the honest truth is that his profile is not one of an NFL starter. The Jets are facing an impossible quarterback situation, and the Jaguars should be able to take advantage of it.

Trevor Lawrence

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) stands in the pocket against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It is hard not to consider Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars' franchise quarterback has given the Jaguars an edge in recent weeks, and his post-bye game film has been filled with high-level throw after high-level throw. To make matters even more impressive, Lawrence has not turned the ball over in two weeks -- clearly showing a learned and applied lesson after his four-turnover day vs. Arizona a few weeks ago.

Simply put, Lawrence is playing the last few weeks like the quarterback everyone expected him to be. He is elevating the talent around him and Liam Coen has yet to tell him to quit swinging. As long as he is playing like this, the Jaguars should have no problems making short order of opposing teams.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.