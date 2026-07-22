3 Compelling Reasons LeQuint Allen Can't Be Forgotten in Jaguars' Backfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Perhaps the most hot-button topic facing the Jacksonville Jaguars' entering 2026 is the running back position. But despite that, it certainly appears that running back LeQuint Allen has become forgotten by far too many in the Jaguars' backfield.

Allen played a key role for the Jaguars as a rookie, whether serving as Trevor Lawrence's personal protector on passing downs or by forcing multiple takeaways on special teams. But is there reason to believe that Allen's role could be even greater in 2026, making him a name to make sure not to forget ahead of training camp?

His Passing Game Upside

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) hauls in a pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Allen was one of the more productive pass-catching running backs at Syracuse during his college career, but this was not really something the Jaguars tapped into last season. His pass-catching was deemed by many to be his most exciting trait coming out of the draft for a reason, though, and he should be able to handle more of a load in that regard than he got last year.

In 2025, Allen was targeted just 11 times, turning it into 10 catches for 54 yards. Most of those targets came on dumpoff passes, however, and Allen was never really schemed up in the passing game perhaps like he was during his college career. But we know he can run routes and has good hands for the position, which means he is likely deserving of a bigger role in 2026 in terms of the passing game.

"LeQuint I think showed so much in terms of the toughness, physicality, the care factor, third-down runs that he was really good at for us. I know he had 60 catches or so in college, so that's an area I think we can continue to lean into him as well," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said in April.

With all of this in mind, we have not even yet mentioned what Allen did last year in pass-protection. Put all of these factors together, and he might have a brighter future in the passing game than other members of the Jaguars' running back room.

Liam Coen's History

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, center talks with Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty before the start of practice. The Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Liam Coen has proven he can get three running backs on the field in his time as an NFL play-caller, so why completely discount Allen when it comes to the running back room? In Tampa Bay, Coen was able to mix and match the talents of Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, and Sean Tucker, and the Jaguars were able to get Allen himself on the field quite a bit as the No. 3 running back last season.

Allen is now more experienced and has certainly earned more trust from Coen and the Jaguars' staff. That enough would be reason to expect for Coen to lean on him even more in the third running back role, but also factor in the departure of Travis Etienne and there isn't much of an argument against Coen involving all three running backs in 2026.

The Snaps Are There to Be Had

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) runs upfield during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Etienne played a massive role for the Jaguars last year, playing 60.09% of the offensive snaps in comparison to Allen's 22.52% and Tuten's 18.7%. With Etienne off to the New Orleans Saints in free agency, tat is nearly 700 snaps from a year ago that are missing from the Jaguars' offense; the only offensive players who were on the field more than Etienne last year were Trevor Lawrence, the starting offensive line, and Brian Thomas Jr., for context.

Tuten will obviously see his snap count go up to eat into that role. The Jaguars also added Chris Rodriguez in free-agency to aid their early-down rushing attack, so some snaps are guranteed to go to him. But the leftover split should then go to Allen, who should still be able to play more than he did a year ago.