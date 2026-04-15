Jaguars Have Crafted This Perfect Opportunity for Themselves
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While the NFL Draft is the definition of an inexact science, that doesn't mean there aren't some clear paths to follow for success.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone, it appears the Jaguars have followed one of the most tried and true paths of them all, crafting the perfect opportunity for themselves in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Perfect Opportunity
The Jaguars have a roster that, as it stands today, could probably go out there and play a game and be OK. Not many teams can say this much, but that is the scenario the Jaguars find themselves in after Gladstone made his moves this offseason.
As a result, the Jaguars can truly follow the "best player available" rule and not make it a fallacy that is only followed in theory, as many teams do. A lot of teams try to convince them
Just consider this: the Jaguars team that went 13-4 a year ago lost four starters this offseason. Their replacements for those starters include: Travis Hunter, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and Caleb Ransaw, a top-100 pick from a year ago. The only spot that doesn't have a high-profile replacement already available is linebacker, but do not sleep on Ventrell Miller to replace Devin Lloyd.
In short, the Jaguars could realistically attack the draft by taking …. Anyone. Even at No. 56. That is not to say the Jaguars don’t have needs, because of course they do. But there isn’t a single spot where you have to argue that they must add an impact player.
“I think you'd like to say it's going to best player available. It's always going to come with a little nuance. You're going to compare across positions. Where there's a clear visual for contributions and a vision from our coaching staff to see that player's skill set come to life,” Gladstone said last week.
“You would typically appreciate that fact that could come to life sooner than later. All that stuff has to be weighed against each other. When you have two like players and one position allows maybe an earlier runway, you lean towards that direction. But it's not so black and white all the time.”
There is no spot in the draft where there Jaguars should feel backed into a corner, and that is a credit to Gladstone and his staff. Not every team can say they are entering the draft with all options actually on the table. This year, though, the Jaguars can do exactly that.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley