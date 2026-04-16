Jaguars' 3 Most Unpredictable Position Groups Entering 2026 NFL Draft
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- More than anything else under the new regime, the Jacksonville Jaguars are unpredictable.
It started last year with the Travis Hunter trade, and it hasn't stopped since. Now, it is time to take stock and see exactly where the Jaguars can be unpredictable next.
There are some position groups on the Jaguars' roster that, to me, do not hold much intrigue when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft. It seems obvious the Jaguars are going to add at tight end and defensive tackle and, at some point, defensive end. But other units are far more unpredictable.
Quarterback
Quarterback? Really? Yes, but let me make my case. The Jaguars have a clear franchise star in Trevor Lawrence, and there is no reason to believe Nick Mullens is going anywhere as QB2. With that said, the Jaguars have done their homework on late Day 3/undrafted free agent-range quarterback prospects. While it may be reading too much into a few Zooms, it does make one wonder if the Jaguars have one of those three 7th round picks earmarked for a QB3,
It is not unusual for teams to spend late Day 3 picks on quarterbacks and then make them members of the practice squad instead of the active roster. If the Jaguars find a quarterback prospect they like enough to compete with Carter Bradley as QB3, they could use one of their seventh round picks to prevent that quarterback from becoming a free agent and signing elsewhere.
Will the Jaguars go through with using draft capital on a potential practice squad player? It is a fair question to ask. and that is why quarterback makes this list. As for other positions, it seems obvious they will draft an offensive lineman at some point with 11 picks. Ditto for wide receiver.
Linebacker
Yes, losing Devin Lloyd in free agency looms over the Jaguars entering the draft -- at least externally. The Jaguars have not yet done anything with their actions or their words to this point to suggest they would not be content with Ventrell Miller if he starts Week 1, and that is what offers some mystery to the linebacker spot.
On paper, it is the only spot on the roster the Jaguars really lost a starter without already having his replacement locked and loaded and ready to go. That has naturally led to the Jaguars seeing a linebacker mocked to them at No. 56 overall, but do the Jaguars actually deem it that pressing of a need? And will there even be a linebacker worth it at No. 56? All questions worth asking for a general manager who has never been a part of big draft investments at linebacker.
Running Back
I am a bit surprised to be placing running back here myself, but let's make the case. The Jaguars signed Chris Rodriguez to a meaningful contract in free agency, and all indications are that they are expecting a lot out of Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. after each flashed in their own ways as rookies last season.
But let's also consider the fact that both Liam Coen and Gladstone value the position. The Jaguars reportedly would have selected Ashton Jeanty if they stayed at No. 5 a year ago, and Coen also reportedly pounded the table for R.J. Harvey before he went off the board. Then, there is Gladstone's history at the position.
Let's not even consider the fact he selected two running backs last year. From 2018-2024, Gladstone saw the Rams draft a running back every single year. With 11 picks, would it be that shocking to see the Jaguars make a dart throw at some point here just because they can?
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley