Jaguars' 3 Most Unpredictable Position Groups Entering 2026 NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- More than anything else under the new regime, the Jacksonville Jaguars are unpredictable.

It started last year with the Travis Hunter trade, and it hasn't stopped since. Now, it is time to take stock and see exactly where the Jaguars can be unpredictable next.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are some position groups on the Jaguars' roster that, to me, do not hold much intrigue when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft. I t seems obvious the Jaguars are going to add at tight end and defensive tackle and, at some point, defensive end. But other units are far more unpredictable.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback

Quarterback? Really? Yes, but let me make my case. The Jaguars have a clear franchise star in Trevor Lawrence, and there is no reason to believe Nick Mullens is going anywhere as QB2. With that said, the Jaguars have done their homework on late Day 3/undrafted free agent-range quarterback prospects. While it may be reading too much into a few Zooms, it does make one wonder if the Jaguars have one of those three 7th round picks earmarked for a QB3,

It is not unusual for teams to spend late Day 3 picks on quarterbacks and then make them members of the practice squad instead of the active roster. If the Jaguars find a quarterback prospect they like enough to compete with Carter Bradley as QB3, they could use one of their seventh round picks to prevent that quarterback from becoming a free agent and signing elsewhere.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple talks on the field during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will the Jaguars go through with using draft capital on a potential practice squad player? It is a fair question to ask. and that is why quarterback makes this list. As for other positions, it seems obvious they will draft an offensive lineman at some point with 11 picks. Ditto for wide receiver.

Linebacker

Yes, losing Devin Lloyd in free agency looms over the Jaguars entering the draft -- at least externally. The Jaguars have not yet done anything with their actions or their words to this point to suggest they would not be content with Ventrell Miller if he starts Week 1, and that is what offers some mystery to the linebacker spot.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On paper, it is the only spot on the roster the Jaguars really lost a starter without already having his replacement locked and loaded and ready to go. That has naturally led to the Jaguars seeing a linebacker mocked to them at No. 56 overall, but do the Jaguars actually deem it that pressing of a need? And will there even be a linebacker worth it at No. 56? All questions worth asking for a general manager who has never been a part of big draft investments at linebacker.

Running Back

I am a bit surprised to be placing running back here myself, but let's make the case. The Jaguars signed Chris Rodriguez to a meaningful contract in free agency, and all indications are that they are expecting a lot out of Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. after each flashed in their own ways as rookies last season.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball followed by running back LeQuint Allen (36) and running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (38) during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But let's also consider the fact that both Liam Coen and Gladstone value the position. The Jaguars reportedly would have selected Ashton Jeanty if they stayed at No. 5 a year ago, and Coen also reportedly pounded the table for R.J. Harvey before he went off the board. Then, there is Gladstone's history at the position.

Let's not even consider the fact he selected two running backs last year. From 2018-2024, Gladstone saw the Rams draft a running back every single year. With 11 picks, would it be that shocking to see the Jaguars make a dart throw at some point here just because they can?