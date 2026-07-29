3 Observations on Jaguars Signing Corey Ballentine, Where He Could Factor In

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made a last-minute addition to their roster before training camp, signing veteran cornerback Corey Ballentine on the eve of camp.

But what does the Ballentine signing actually mean in the context of where the Jaguars are and where they are going as camp kicks off on Wednesday? What kind of role could he fill on the 90-man roster moving forward? We break it down below.

This is the Kind of Pre-Camp Move the Jaguars' Roster Dictates

Jun 16, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive back Corey Ballentine (36) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars signed Ballentine due to a roster spot opening up with veteran cornerback Dane Jackson opting to retire ahead of camp. Jackson was firmly on the outside looking in when it came to the Jaguars' roster, and it would have taken quite a few surprises for him to land on the 53-man roster. As a result, it is difficult to think much differently when it comes to Ballentine and his chances.

But, quite simply, that is what the Jaguars' roster dictates right now. It is a deep team that has returned almost every key piece from a year ago, so there simply are not many spots to go around. The Jaguars could have signed a potential contributor on the eve of training camp in some past seasons, but this team is simply too talented for that. That means most names you see the Jaguars entertain right now will be closer to being camp bodies than anything else.

There is 1 Role He Could Be a Factor In

Green Bay Packers cornerback Corey Ballentine runs through a drill during the 11th practice of training camp on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Jaguars are fairly deep at the cornerback spot in terms of the top of the depth chart and with Jabbar Muhammad and Christian Braswell set to duke it out for the CB5 spot, there is one spot on the Jaguars' training camp roster that I am interested in seeing Ballentine in: as a returner on Heath Farwell's special teams units. We have talked at length about the Jaguars' return roles in the past, and it does seem like there is at least an outside chance that a sleeper could emerge at either the kick returner or punt returner spot.

The Jaguars had Parker Washington and Bhayshul Tuten hold down the fort in the return game last year, with each player finding a great deal of success. With each player set to get a big promotion in the offense this season, though, it would make sense for the Jaguars to keep exploring all options for contingency plans.

Returning is what Ballentine truly has done best in the NFL. He has only returned one punt in the NFL, but his skill-set could be used all over the special teams units after he returned nearly 40 kicks in his first seven years in the NFL. If the Jaguars want to search far and wide for their potential answers at the returner spots, then Ballentine just might be a natural option to take a deeper look at.

Jaguars Connections

Nov 19, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) cannot hold on to a pass while defended by Green Bay Packers defensive back Corey Ballentine (35) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There are two coaches on the Jaguars' staff with some obvious ties to Ballentine. The former sixth-round pick out of Washburn has played for seven different teams so far in his career so perhaps it is not overly surprising to see there has been some overlap with members of the Jaguars' coaching staff, but his overlap is an interesting one.

Ballentine was in Green Bay at the same time as Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and secondary coach Anthony Perkins, with Campanile serving as linebackers coach for the Packers while Perkins was a defensive assistant. While Perkins coaches safeties in Jacksonville, it is still notable to see Ballentine join a staff with two coaches who should know his game well.

Now, will that actually mean anything when it comes to the idea of Ballentine pushing for a spot on the 53-man roster? Probably not much unless he really stands out, but it does offer a good reason for why he is the veteran cornerback the Jaguars opted to go with at this time in the process.