3 Jaguars Offensive Depth Chart Battles to Watch Before the Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to return 10-of-11 starters from the offensive side of the ball in 2026.

Every key offensive player from a year ago is set to return , other than Travis Etienne , but there are still some fascinating depth and competition questions set to be answered over the next few weeks. Below are three that are worth thinking about before the 2026 NFL Draft.

No. 4/5 WR

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen walks on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars clearly have their top three receivers, and top four on some given days. Brian Thomas Jr. will once again be an important part of what they do downfield, Jakobi Meyers is returning as Trevor Lawrence's security blanket, and Parker Washington is set to take on the biggest role of his career to this point.

There is also the Travis Hunter factor, of course. But the fact Hunter plays two positions means that any other backup receiver names the Jaguars have on the roster will be important. The Jaguars tried to strike a deal with Jake Bobo before the Seattle Seahawks matched it, which shows the Jaguars are keenly aware of their need for depth behind their talented starting trio.

No. 2 TE

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brenton Strange is the undisputed top dog in the Jaguars' tight end room, and for good reason. But the Jaguars did not get much of an impact from the tight end room behind Strange last year outside of a few plays here and there and some flashes from Quintin Morris. With Morris back on a one-year deal, he should have a chance to make a role behind Strange.

But is Morris the only option? Perhaps the Jaguars look to the draft or free agency to boost the tight end room after releasing Johnny Mundt. Perhaps Hunter Long takes a leap in his second year of the Jaguars' offense. All questions worth asking.

No. 1 RG

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (65) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Patrick Mekari was the Jaguars' undisputed top option at right guard last season despite dealing with some injuries. The big-money free agent of the Jaguars' 2025 free agent class could face some heat in 2026 from former third-round pick Wyatt Milum though, especially considering the kind of year that Ezra Cleveland had at left guard.

Mekari should be the favorite to start Week 1, but the Jaguars are not the type of team that will just hand him a job. By the time training camp comes, it is may the best man win.