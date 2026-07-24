3 Reasons Jaguars' Travon Walker Will Have a Career-Best Season in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have already shown their belief and committment in former No. 1 pick Travon Walker, signing him to a massive contract extension earlier this offseason. All that is now let to do is for Walker to go on the field and put the numbers behind it.

While injuries caused Walker's 2025 sack numbers to dip, there are plenty of reasons to expect the veteran defensive end to respond in a big way this season. In fact, there are a few reasons to believe Walker is set to have the best season of his entire career in 2026. Here are some of them broken down.

He Is Healthy

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) flexes after a sack on Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest factor toward what should be a very productive year for Walker in 2026 is clear: he is finally healthy. Walker dealt with a number of injuries last year that nearly cut his snap count in half after he played over 900 snaps in 2024. It was the first time in Walker's career that he really dealt with injuries, and it led to him missing three games as well as not being a 100% participant for several others. It wasn't just the fact that he was injured, either. It was the types of injuries, with a wrist and knee injury impacting his get-off and ability to play with power through his hands.

“Man, I'm a defensive lineman, so I'm always using my hands. So obviously it kind of puts me at a disadvantage to where I'm not able to strike, or my hands are slipping out of the block, not being able to grab and control but that's the main thing," Walker said this offseason. "I need my hands to control the blocks, whether it's in the run or the pass. So like I said, I'm going to continually emphasize that every day.”

Well, Walker has the hands back, now. He still made big plays last season, but it was clear he was not close to 100%. Now that he is back to himself, the sacks should come.

His Role in Anthony Campanile's Defense

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) talk during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It truly does seem like Anthony Campanile is the defensive mind who knows how to utilize Travon Walker to his full potential. When Walker was drafted, it was clear he was going to be a full-time edge rusher, but many people had the idea that he would become the Jaguars' movable chess piece along the defensive line and take plenty of snaps as an interior pass-rusher, where he is simply too explosive for most guards.

The Mike Caldwell staff didn't experiment very much with it, though. Neither did Ryan Nielsen in 2024. It wasn't until last year under Campanile that we really saw Walker get some extended reps as an interior pass-rusher. Once he did, and we finally saw Walker and Josh Hines-Allen rush next to each other on third-downs, it became the Jaguars' most dominant rush package.

For context, here is a stat from NFL Next Gen Stats after Week 18 of the 2025 season: "The Jaguars aligned Josh Allen-Hines and Travon Walker on the same side of the field on a season-high 5 plays in Week 18. They rolled out this defensive front for multiple plays in five consecutive games to end the season, with nearly all of their 20 total plays in this front coming over the second half of the season. The Jaguars have generated 10 pressures and 2 sacks across 18 dropbacks with Hines-Allen and Walker on the same side."

In short ... Campanile has figured out how to best use Walker, and how to balance his worth as an edge defender with his ability to reduce inside on passing downs and give the Jaguars a matchup advantage. Doing so over the course of an entire season should give Walker plenty of chances to produce.

His 2025 Flashes

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Walker sustained his wrist injury against the San Francisco 49ers, it looked like he was about to have one of the best years of his career. The injury happened in Week 4, so that is only a three-game sample size, but in the first three weeks Walker had 12 pressures, four quarterback hits, and two sacks. It was clear that the light had come on for Walker, but then his wrist injury threw a wrench in things, and then eventually his knee injury did, too.

But even with Walker at clearly not 100% throughout the season, he still showed big flashes. He made several key run stops for the Jaguars over the course of the season, especially on critical downs. His pass-rush impact also increased by the end of the year, such as a five-pressure game against the Denver Broncos in Week 16. Had Walker never got injured in 2025, there is a good chance he would have been able to put together his third-consecutive double-digit sack season, which would have been, in the words of Larry David, pretty, pretty good!