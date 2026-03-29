3 Teams Jaguars Could Trade Up With in Draft's 2nd Round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have a first-round pick when it comes to next month's draft, but that doesn't mean they can't move up the board.

Going from No. 56 overall to the first round seems unrealistic for Jaguars general manager James Gladstone . But what about moving up in the second round? If this is the path the Jaguars choose, here are three trade partners who make some sense.

Minnesota Vikings (No. 49)

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

There are a number of connections to make between the Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings as franchises, with Kevin O'Connell having extensive experience with both Liam Coen and Grant Udinski. Perhaps those relationships would help expedite a deal between the two sides, especially since it appears O'Connell has quite a bit of personnel say as Vikings realign their front office in the coming weeks and months.

The Vikings have had little luck in recent drafts, so they will likely want to stock up on draft picks to get things back on track. They have four picks in the top-100, but they do not have a fourth-round pick and have to wait close to 70 picks to make their first Day 3 pick. They could use some Day 3 ammo to move back a few spots.

Detroit Lions (No. 50)

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes speaks during media availability at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another team with ties to the Jaguars is the Detroit Lions, where general manager Brad Holmes comes from the Les Snead tree and has worked with James Gladstone. The two general managers made a few deals together last year, including a draft day trade and then the Tim Patrick trade before Week 1.

While the Lions have nine draft picks, seven of them come on Day 3. The Lions do not have a third-round pick and have just two top-100 picks, which means the Jaguars' three third-round picks could be extremely appealing.

Philadelphia Eagles (No. 54)

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another team the Jaguars have already done multiple deals with is the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Eagles only pick a few slots in front of the Jaguars, they could be an option for the Jaguars to contact to ensure the Jaguars get their guy. The Eagles and Howie Roseman are always open to more draft picks, too.

After these two teams did trades for Fred Johnson and Tank Bigsby last year, it stands to reason there is a solid working relationship between the two front offices as we inch closer to the draft.