Jaguars LB Ventrell Miller: Biggest Opportunity of Career Lands Him at No. 19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One player making this year's list of the 25-most important Jaguars who is making his first such appearance? Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller, who debuts at the No. 19 spot.

Miller is the latest addition to our list of the 25-most important Jaguars of the 2026 season, but what makes him such a key piece to what the Jaguars will accomplish this season? We take a look and break it all down below.

Why Ventrell Miller is So Important

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars got a stellar season out of Devin Lloyd a year ago, and now they will be turning to Miller to ensure the unit's production doesn't take a step back without him. Lloyd was one of the defense's top performers last season, meaning Miller has some decently-sized shoes for his first season as a full-time starter.

Miller has started a decent number of games over the past two years in place of Lloyd when he was facing injuries, so he has shown enough for the Jaguars to put their faith into. But any player who is replacing a second-team All-Pro linebacker is going to have big expectations ahead of him for the upcoming season, and that is the challenge Miller now faces.

Ventrell Miller's Strengths and Weaknesses

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The fourth-year linebacker has proven to be a strong run defender througout his career. He plays a physical brand of football and has been able to display his ability to stack and shed blocks and diagnose run plays time and time again in the past, Miller has more range than he is given credit for, and he is a true hammer in the middle of Anthony Campanile's unit.

“Ventrell's done I think a really good job to this point. There's a bunch of guys battling it out in that room right now. But Ventrell did a good job for us last year and played a bunch for us. He's a really physical guy," Campanile said last week.

"I think one of the things that he brings to our defense is a physicality in the run game and having been around and had a few guys like that in the past, I think we’ve got a really good feel for how he fits in, how to use him and really try to play to his strengths within the defense.”

If there is one area of Miller's game that will have to grow now that he is set to be a starter, it will have to be his pass defense. Miller has seven pass deflections over the last two years, but he still has to show he can be a plus-pass defender in a full-time role.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Ventrell Miller

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) in action during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This is a serious question facing the Jaguars' roster as a whole. There is already the question of whether Miller will be able to replicate the success of Devin Lloyd from a year ago, but another question altogether is whether the Jaguars even have any other options. While the Jaguars have yet to proclaim Miller as a Week 1 starter, it isclear that is where things are heading considering the linebacker depth chart.

The Jaguars have not made any other additions at linebacker other than seventh-round pick Parker Hughes, who was their final selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. They do have second-year linebackers Jack Kiser and Branson Combs on the depth chart, and perhaps they take a leap moving forward. But the fact that there is no clear replacement for Miller if anything were to happen is a legit question the Jaguars will need to answer sooner rather than later.

Why We Ranked Ventrell Miller Here

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) gets after Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on a sack during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it certainly remains to be seen exactly how similar Miller's role will be to the role Devin Lloyd played last year, he does have a fairly clear path to starting alongisde Foyesade Oluokun. The linebacker position is a core building block of Anthony Campanile's scheme due to the way he uses linebackers to create different pressure looks, and it will be up to Miller to ensure the Jaguars face no drop-off.

Miller may not be as vital to the Jaguars' defense as other full-time defenders who will make this list in higher slots, but the Jaguars will still need him in a big way. As long as Miller is able to ensure the Jaguars do not miss Lloyd all that much this fall, then he will have done his job and done it well enough to give the Jaguars a chance to meet their goals.