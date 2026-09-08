Why All Eyes Will Be on Emmanuel Pregnon When Jaguars Take on Browns in Week 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fly. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to lean on rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

That much has seemingly been telegraphed over the last few weeks, with Pregnon getting consistent reps with the first-team offense during the final stretch of training camp this summer. As things stand today, it certainly feels like Pregnon is set to make his first-career start this Sunday.

With Pregnon likely in the starting lineup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 , all eyes are set to be on the third-round rookie for a few reasons. In many ways, he could serve as the Jaguars' X-Factor along the offensive line, and here is why.

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Emmanuel Pregnon (75) talks to the media after a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pregnon's Start

The Jaguars' offense has not exactly been filled with rookie starters since Liam Coen, James Gladstone, and Tony Boselli have taken over, making Pregnon's Week 1 start at left guard a rare occurence. Travis Hunter (four starts), LeQuint Allen (one start) and Jonah Monheim (two starts) combined for seven starts, while Wyatt Milum and Bhayshul Tuten each did not start a game. Amongst these five offensive rookies, only Hunter was a Week 1 starter.

That could always change year to year, but the Jaguars are currently a team with a solid veteran core and a roster that can afford for its young depth to develop without being thrown to the wolves right out of the gate. As a result of that philosophy, it sure felt like Pregnon was going to enter his rookie year without having having the pressures of having to start Week 1.

But those pressures were not created by the Jaguars' roster; instead, it is Pregnon's own performance and play that have led him to a likely start against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 at EverBank Stadium. Training camp injuries around the offensive line first opened the door for Pregnon to get looks with the first-team offense,

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill with during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You can't teach, somewhat, the size and strength and ability to stay connected to people, whether it's at the first or second level. He's been able to give us a little bit of that in terms of hand strength," Coen said on Monday. "Like, he is a strong man, being obviously a younger player has a lot to learn and will grow a ton throughout this season, but excited about maybe being able to run at him in ways too.”

Running at Pregnon could serve to be bountiful for the Jaguars, especially as they introduce a new running game led by Tuten and free-agent signing Chris Rodriguez Jr. The Jaguars' rushing attacked started off strong a year ago before tailing off over the course of the season, but they believe they have the running backs to make the system flourish. With Pregnon in the lineup, they believe they have a guard who can blast open holes in the process.

The Jaguars' offensive line has had some moving pieces, and Pregnon is a big part of that. The Jaguars' third-round pick is taking the spot of former left guard Ezra Cleveland, who is now set to start for the Jaguars at right guard. Anton Harrison has been officially moved from right tackle to left tackle, and the starting right tackle spot will come down to whether Cole Van Lanen is healthy enough to make a Week 1 start.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) signs autographs after the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Add in returning startiner center Robert Hainsey, and Pregnon is the lone truly fresh face in the lineup. That alone says quite a bit, and Pregnon has a chance to justify the move as early as Week 1 as he faces a tough matchup with defensive tackles with productive veteran Maliek Collins and former top-five pick Mason Graham.

“Emmanuel's done a nice job so far of fitting in with the group, while being himself in a lot of ways. You can see that the guys are all starting to hang with him more, have lunch together more and just connecting," Coen said. "We liked him a lot coming out because of his play style. He's a finisher. He finishes blocks down the field, he covers down, he cleans up the trash in the pocket. He instinctively did a lot of those things that we like and that we try to preach on a day-to-day basis. And I think he's a people mover in ways."