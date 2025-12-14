Jaguars Reveal Key Inactives For Sunday's Battle With Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of their shortest inactive lists of the season as they prepare to face the New York Jets in Week 15.

After weeks of injuries , the Jaguars are getting healthy just in time for the Jets battle and the final push of the playoffs.

Jaguars Inactives

The Jaguars have just five players listed inactive for Sunday: left tackle Walker Little, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, tight end Hunter Long, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, and defensive tackle Austin Johnson.

This is the second game Little has had to miss since he sustained a concussion against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. Little missed last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts as a result and was ruled questionable on Friday for today's tilt with the Jets.

Van Lanen has filled in at every spot on the offensive line except center this season, and Sunday will mark his second start at left tackle as the Jaguars prepare to face a talented pass-rushing duo in Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald.

"I think there's definitely—he's played enough really good football for us. We've got a great situation right now where you've got depth at multiple positions of people that have had to play for us a lot. This shows up in multiple positions all throughout the team," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week about Van Lanen.

"You can point to the defensive side of that for things, receiver position, a lot of different positions that guys have been fortunate enough to step up, play well, help lead us to get to where we are right now. And the message in the locker room is, ‘Hey guys, there's a lot of guys that are coming back right now, and for us to continue to go where we want to go, we’ve got to use that as an edge,’ and that depth and experience that we've gotten has to be collective and having a team first mindset about everything we do.”

This inactive list does mean the Jaguars are set to get wide receiver Parker Washington officially back in the lineup after he was forced to miss last week's game vs. the Colts with a hip injury. Washington has been one of the Jaguars' most dynamic players on both offense and special teams this season, and his return could be a major boost to both units as the Jaguars continue to push for a playoff spot.

