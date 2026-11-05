Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten Will Play vs. Ravens, Which Leaves One Big Question

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Make it 27 out of 28.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten is active for the team's Thursday Night Football battle with the Baltimore Ravens, making him the first player in the Coen era to suit up for a game despite not practicing that week. The previous 27 player sin the Coen era who had not practiced before a game did not play that week.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuten's Up, But Who is Down?

Getting Tuten back is a big deal considering the Jaguars should have the upper hand on paper when it comes to running the ball against the Baltimore Ravens. T he big question now, though, is whether he leads the backfield like he has each week.

Tuten has been the Jaguars' clear RB1 each week, getting more carries than backup running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. in 6-of-7 games. But will Rodriguez get more volume tonight now that Tuten has been injured coming off a short week? The Jaguars have clear trust in the veteran back who they added in free agency, and this seems like a favorable matchup.

Tuten has been the Jaguars' star at running back and if the Jaguars just roll with his usual workload, he could be in for another big performance. If the Jaguars hold him back, we could see something closer to the split backfield many though it would be coming into the season, myself included.

Tuten is coming off the best game of his NFL career in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, recording his first-ever 100-yard rushing game. In the process, he became the first Jaguars running back to have 100-plus rushing yards, 50-plus receiving yards, a rushing touchdown and a receving touchdown in a game.

In seven games this season, Tuten has led the Jaguars' offense with 110 carries for 492 yards and three touchdowns. Add in his 15 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns, and Tuten is the Jaguars' most productive skill player from scrimmage. In 2026, Tuten ranks tied sixth in touchdowns scored (six) and eighth in scrimmage yards (673) and rushing yards (492) in the AFC.

“It’s really cool. It's one of the really special parts about coaching, seeing guys like Tuten who come in as a rookie and they put their head down and work, and they work, and they work, and it doesn't maybe materialize immediately, but over the course of time, we see it on the practice field, it shows up then on Sundays, and he's still just scratching the surface," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said earlier this week.

"And he knows, and we know, there's even so much more that he can do and accomplish. But it's so special to see a guy like that who does it for all the right reasons, selflessly, cares about his teammates, runs so hard, works hard in pass protection, works hard in the pass game. And maybe we didn't give him the opportunities, but to see some of those things actually materialize on Sunday is really special."

Meanwhile, the Jaguars will have the following players inactive: wide receiver CJ Williams, cornerback Alijah Huzzie, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, defensive end Wesley Williams. The Jaguars will have rookie nose tackle Albert Regis active and ready to go to help replace Davon Hamilton.