Jaguars-Ravens Injury Report: Why Recent History Doesn't Bode Well for Bhayshul Tuten

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars may have to enter Thursday Night Football without one of their top weapons.

The Jaguars released their final injury report for Thursday's Week 9 battle with the Baltimore Ravens, and it featured two big names as questionable: running back Bhayshul Tuten and defensive end Travon Walker.

There is understandable concern for both, with Walker limited in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday after sustaining a rib injury in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts. But recent history under this Jaguars regime suggests Walker has at least a chance to play. It does not say the same about Tuten.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars History

Simply put, the Jaguars will more than likely need Chris Rodriguez Jr. to step into a starting role on Sunday based on how they have handled past injury situations. Tuten did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, despite Jaguars head coach Liam Coen indicating in his pre-practice press conference that Tuten would have some sort of practice activity.

“We'll see. I think he'll do something. Yeah, he'll do something," Coen said before practice. "But I would expect... I talked to him today; he said he feels better. I would think it's probably going to go up to game time.”

Instead, Tuten was a DNP for the second day in a row, which has resulted in a missed game each time during the Coen era. This is the 25th game where the Jaguars are led by Coen and in his staff. In the previous 24 final injury reports, the Jaguars have had 27 instances where a player did not practice during the week. In all 27 of those instances, the player missed the game that week.

The key difference here is that Tuten is at least listed as questionable. All 27 previous instances of players missing practice led to them being outright ruled out, which of course has not been the case with Tuten. Coen has already tabbed Tuten as a game-time decision, something he has done two other times this year: in Week 1 with Cole Van Lanen and LeQuint Allen, who were each listed as questionable but played.

The difference is that Van Lanen and Allen at least practiced that week. If this was a full week and not a Thursday Night Game, which the Jaguars have not played under Coen before, perhaps things would be different. But for now, most signs point toward Tuten not being available just simply based on the Jaguars' history under Coen.

Perhaps one key that could answer the Tuten question is how Coen approached Van Lanen's status in Week 1. Van Lanen was coming off a serious knee injury that had kept him out of the entirety of training camp, though he returned in time to be limited in practice in Week 1. But a few weeks before then, here is what Coen had to say.

"I would imagine the way he would play football against Cleveland is if he practices the week of Cleveland. If he's able to practice the week of Cleveland and be able to actually feel comfortable, and feel fast and feel firm, then I'd be totally fine. But he's going to have to practice to play, absolutely.”

If that is the Jaguars' stance on injuries and playing, then history might be working against Tuten. The one thing working in his favor is that this is a short week that the Coen-led Jaguars haven't experienced before. Perhaps the wackiness of a Thursday Night Football is the X-Factor here. If not, then expect a decent amount of Chris Rodriguez Jr.