5 Bold Predictions for Jaguars-Ravens: Trevor Lawrence's MVP Showcase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready for primetime.

The Jaguars are set to visit the Baltimore Ravens for a key Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup, and a win would put the Jaguars at 6-2 and in a great spot in a bad AFC South moving into the final few months of the season.

So, how do we see Thursday Night Football play out? We break it down below with this week's bold predictions.

Trevor Lawrence Has Another 150+ Passer Rating Game

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Trevor Lawrence has been on a tear this season. There is a strong case to make he has been the best quarterback in football in 2026, with Lawrence noting earlier this week that he believes this is the most consistent stretch of play he has ever had in his career. He has had high peaks before, but it has now become the norm for him to heat up week in and week out and give the Jaguars a chance to win.

I think Lawrence has another hyper-efficient, MVP-caliber game on Thursday, and I will go as far as to say he has another game with a passer rating of 150+ after having one last week against the Colts. Lawrence's two games with a passer rating of 150+ in 2026 are more than the rest of the NFL combined (one). Lawrence leads the NFL with a 112.6 passer rating in 2026, which would be more than 10 points above the best single-season passer rating in Jaguars history (102.2 by David Garrard in 2007), according to NextGenStats.

How rare would this be? There were only seven such games by quarterbacks in all of 2025, with Jalen Hurts, Drake Maye, and Jared Goff doing it twice while Sam Darnold did it once. The last quarterbacks to do it three times in a season were Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson in 2024. Liam Coen offenses have been terrific against Jesse Minter defenses in the past, and I think it happens again.

Josh Hines-Allen Records a Forced Fumble

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) runs out of the tunnel during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ronnie Stanley has been a terrific left tackle throughout his career, but he has had a bit of a down season. According to NextGenStats, he has allowed a 11.5% pressure rate this year, 10th highest amongst all qualified left tackles. He will likely matchup with Josh Hines-Allen, who has aligned over the left tackle on almost 80% of his snaps. And according to NGS, Hines-Allen has generated five pressures across 17 career pass rushes against Stanley, generating a 29.4% pressure rate that is the second-highest Stanley has allowed to an individual defender in his career (min. 15 matchups).

The Jaguars' scheme asks its edge defenders to wear a lot of different hats, and Hines-Allen has played well this season in doing so. The Jaguars need defensive line help, but not because of their starting defensive ends. He has produced a few turnovers this season via pressures, and I think he gets home on Thursday night and gets a forced fumble on an undrafted rookie quarterback while doing so.

Jaguars RBs Rush For Over 100 Yards

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen if Bhayshul Tuten plays on Thursday after missing each practice this week and being listed as questionable. The fact that he is questionable, and not out, does at least give a chance to play. But regardless of whether he plays, I think the Jaguars' running back room plays well against a Baltimore Ravens front that ranks No. 18 in the NFL in EPA/Rush. Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez has played well in his role this season, and Ameer Abdullah has some juice as the No. 3 running back.

The Ravens do have some strong players up front such as Travis Jones, Calais Campbell, and Nnamdi Madubuike, but I think we see another productive day from the Jaguars' running back room. The running game has been rolling despite not having an overly dominant offensive line, and that has a lot to do with how their running game is built, regardless of who is taking the bulk of the carries.

Derrick Henry Rushes for Under 4.0 YPC

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball defended by Cincinnati Bengals safety Bryan Cook (6) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derrick Henry is the thing Jaguars nightmares were made of once upon a time. Henry dominated the Jaguars for years during his Tennessee Titans tenure, with his last year of playing the Jaguars twice resulting in 191 rushing yards and 6.6 yards per carry. He has found paydirt against the Jaguars time and time again, and he is off to another good season in 2026. Add in the season-ending injury to star nose tackle Davon Hamilton, and this is a tough matchup for the Jaguars' top-ranked run defense.

With that said, I think the Jaguars manage to bottle Henry up. No running back with a minimum of five carries has averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry against the Jaguars this season, with Jonah Coleman leading the way at 3.9 yards per carry. Chase Brown had 1.1, TreVeyon Henderson had 2.9, and Jonathan Taylor had 2.9 as well. I think the Jaguars repeat against the Ravens, especially with no Lamar Jackson in the lineup.

Keep this in mind: according to NextGenStats, "Henry is averaging 3.5 yards per carry without Lamar Jackson on the field this season, a full yard less than with Jackson on the field (4.5). Henry has also been stuffed more often without Jackson (22.9%) than with him (16.0%), and he has been less efficient at keeping drives on schedule, posting a 33.7% success rate without Jackson compared to 49.3% with him."

Jaguars Have Zero Operational Penalties

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big reason the Jaguars' offense is so successful each week is the scheme. Trevor Lawrence calls multiple plays in the huddle and changes a ton of plays at the line of scrimmage depending on the look from the defense. This has, at times, gotten the Jaguars into some issues in terms of delay of games and illegal motions/formations, but it has also helped them become an offensive juggernaut.

According to NGS, the Jaguars have snapped the ball with just 7.0 seconds left on the play clock on average this season, second-slowest ahead of only the Pittsburgh Steelers (6.8). The Jaguars have used no huddle just 3.4% of the time (4th-lowest), while their motion rate sits at 74.1% (4th-highest). This all points to a team potentially having more issues on the road than at home, at least in terms of their operation. I think the Jaguars look crisp and like a contender on a short week, though, and avoid any such penalties vs. the Ravens.