Trevor Lawrence's Hot Streak Fuels Jaguars in Easy Win Over Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Your first place Jacksonville Jaguars.

That is now the position the Jaguars hold confidently in the AFC South after a 36-19 blowout of the Indianapolis Colts that did not look as close as the score even indicates. The win was fueled by a standout performance from Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who completed 17-of-30 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

First Half

After the Jaguars punted early in the first drive of the game, the Jaguars got the game's first big moment when Devin Lloyd recorded his fifth interception of the season off Daniel Jones on the Colts' first offensive play from scrimmage.

The Jaguars took advantage of the stellar field positioning at the Colts' 21-yard line, with Brian Thomas picking up an 18-yard catch to set up a three-yard Travis Etienne touchdown to give the Jaguars an early 7-0 lead.

Jones quickly recovered on the next drive, though, hitting big passes to Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce, setting up a short touchdown run from Jonathan Taylor to make it 7-7. The Jaguars quickly answered back, though, with a 39-yard catch from Thomas to set up a 14-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Jakobi Meyers.

The Jaguars forced a Colts punt on the next drive, and the Colts got a doomsday scenario on second down as Daniel Jones went down with a non-contact injury. Jones would be ruled out quickly after, leading to backup quarterback Riley Leonard entering the game.

On Leonard's first full drive, Eric Murray forced a fumble on Taylor in Colts territory that was recovered by Jarrian Jones. Moments later, Etienne scored his second touchdown of the day on a 28-yard run to make it 21-7.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) gets a pat on the back from guard Patrick Mekari (65) after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Leonard came back fighting on the next drive, hitting three different completions on third downs to move the chains and keep the drive alive. Jarrian Jones seemingly got the Jaguars off the field on a fourth third down but was flagged for pass interference, eventually setting up an 18-yard field goal to make it 21-10.

The Colts then picked up some momentum on the next drive, with Grover Stewart forcing a Bhayshul Tuten fumble near midfield after the Jaguars were starting to stack together some first downs. The Jaguars managed to overcome the fumble, though, when Travon Walker stuffed Taylor on fourth down.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) stands in the pocket against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Jaguars then put together another key drive, sparked by Lawrence hitting Tim Patrick down the sideline for a 37-yard gain. But with the Jaguars facing second down from the three-yard line, right guard Patrick Mekari was hit for a false start to move the Jaguars to the Colts' eight.

Second Half

The Colts marched down for a field goal on the next drive, though the Jaguars got a lucky break when a Michael Pittman touchdown over Montaric Brown was overruled due to OPI. As a result, the Colts settled for three and made it 28-13.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) runs off field following a fumble recovery against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars and Colts traded punts until the Jaguars got back in scoring drive thanks to a close fourth-down gamble by Liam Coen and co., which resulted in a narrow first down on a quarterback sneak from Trevor Lawrence. A few plays later, Lawrence hit Thomas again for a 30-yard catch near the sideline to move the Jaguars to the red-zone and set up a 35-yard Cam Little field goal to make it 31-13.

A few plays later, the Jaguars finally got a pick off Leonard after several close calls, with Greg Newsome recording his first pick of the season. A few players later, Lawrence hit Patrick for aa 26-yard gain to set the Jaguars up for another scoring drive.

To put the bow on the game, Josh Hines-Allen then recorded his seventh sack of the season and forced a safety to make it 33-13 and put the Colts down for good.

The Jaguars are now 9-4 and in sole possession of first-place in the AFC South.

