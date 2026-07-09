Jaguars Mailbag: Expectations For Bhayshul Tuten and Offense's Pecking Order

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are gettubg closer and closer to the start of training camp, and it is time to start setting some expectations.

We discuss exactly that, and much more, in this week's edition of the Jaguars Mailbag.

How do you see Trevor’s targets going throughout the year? Would be interesting to try to guess top 4 receivers and rbs — PaPa NoSleeves of Arrakis (@realnotandrew) July 9, 2026

A: My guess is that Parker Washington leads the team in targets for the second year in a row. Jakobi Meyers got more targets than him after joining the team in Week 10, but it is tough to say we should look too much into the 2025 context when you consider Travis Hunter and a healthy Brian Thomas Jr. are also in the mix.

I think Washington leads them narrowly; Meyers is next followed by Thomas. The key to me though, is what those targets look like; I could see Thomas getting the most impactful and important looks Then you have Brenton Strange , before I think you get into the Hunter territory and then Bhayshul Tuten. After that, it is depth guys like Josh Cameron, CJ Williams, and Nate Boerkircher at the No. 2 tight end spot.

1 to 10, how likely is it, with Etienne leaving, does this offense turn into a higher volume passing offense? Last year was roughly 53% passing. Obviously it's important to run the ball, but with all of our weapons, and the break out of T-Law, do you think we see an uptick? — J.R. (@PuppyM0nkeeBaby) July 9, 2026

A: I honestly think that is just Liam Coen's offense. The Buccaneers had a 55.9% pass rate in 2024 with him at the helm, which ranked No. 20 in the NFL. As for how good the passing game was, it ranked No. 4 in EPA/Dropback and No. 6 in yards per pass attempt. Last year, the Jaguars ranked No. 19 in the NFL with a 55.3% pass rate and a good but less efficient passing game.

In short, I think that is how Liam Coen wants to run his offense. I think in his ideal world, the run game is setting up explosive plays and mismatches in the passing game, and that is what they will try to do again in 2026. Just how effective they are on those plays is what I think really decides the ceiling of the offense.

assuming Jags have a good year and they lose both coordinators, what is your confidence level in Liam Coen finding the right guys again — offszn mode @|\|+ (@flowkokurama) July 8, 2026

A: I'll be honest, Liam Coen has earned the benefit of the doubt to me in pretty much each key area. He hired a first-time defensive coordinator when everyone, including myself, said he should hire a veteran coach, and he hit a home run. He hired a likely future head coach in Grant Udisnki despite him never holding a coordinator role before, either. Add in everything he did in terms of the scheme, play-calling, and culture-setting, Coen has checked each box.

I think Coen has the right instincts when it comes to building a staff, and I also think he has a deep rolodex of names considering he has coached at both the college and professional levels and should have plenty of connections to guys who know a guy. This is not an area I would worry about if I am the Jaguars.

Are the losses of both RB Travis Etienne and LB Devin Lloyd overblown in any way? Or will the effects of their absence manifest itself in crucial ways down the stretch? — Clayton Anderson | HTX Sports (@Clay_HTXSports) July 8, 2026

A: I think they are certainly losses. Etienne is a proven veteran with multiple 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, while the Jaguars have one of the most unproven running back rooms in the NFL as it is today. Devin Lloyd was an X-Factor for the defense a year ago, and his likely replacement in Ventrell Miller has only started a handful of games.

With that said ... Etienne was a productive volume player a year ago, but he was an inefficient rusher who was the bell-cow for a running game that the Jaguars badly want to improve. Lloyd was productive as well, but several of those big moments felt like a product of scheme and timing. Miller does not need to be a star for the Jaguars' defense to be just as good as it was a year ago, if not better.

When do you think the PWash extension gets done?



Do you think the CRod foot injury lingers and what are the chances Baysul gets a clear lead role? — Jarry (@jvillejarry) July 8, 2026

A: I think sometime before Week 1. To me, it makes sense for both sides to want to get a deal done before the season officially kicks off, and I don't see any reason why the numbers would be an issue considering the cap situation the Jaguars are in moving forward. This, to me, is an easy deal to get done, and the sooner the better.

As for Rodriguez, I do not think his offseason status means anything moving forward. I think the backfield will be close in touches between Tuten and Rodriguez, and do not think there will be a massive difference between whoever leads in touches and who is No. 2.

Is there a pass catching threat out of the backfield on this roster? — Chadwick (@Chadwick32097) July 9, 2026

A: I think they have some interesting options there. Coen and the Jaguars used Travis Etienne a good bit in the passing game, with Etienne ranking No. 10 amongst running backs in targets last season despite ranking No. 18 in routes. The Jaguars will need to replace the 250 or so routes Etienne ran out of the backfield last year, and I would imagine Bhayshul Tuten (1.1 targets per game) and LeQuint Allen (0.6 targets per game) get more work in that regard.

Allen was a very productive pass-catcher at Syracuse and should already be on the field plenty on passing downs. In his last year in college, he set program records in receptions (64) and receiving yards (521) by a running back, and he should get more looks there this year.

As for the schemed-up targets Etienne got last year, especially screens, I think Tuten has the inside track. He has the kind of speed Coen likes at the position and caught his fair share of passes in college. Finally there is Chris Rodriguez, who has only caught six passes in the NFL. His most productive year as a pass-catcher in either college or the pros came with Liam Coen calling plays for him, so I think he will be a sleeper for a chunk of targets as well.

Think they add anyone other than just bottom-of-the-depth-chart kinds of guys? — Jaxson De Ville (@JaxonDeVille) July 9, 2026

A: I don't think so. This roster is already one that looks like it will be tough for too many guys to crack into the 53, and I think the Jaguars want to keep as many draft picks from the last two seasons as possible so they can continue to develop them. The Jaguars added a few pieces this time last year, but it doesn't look like it is a year-to-year trend.

Does Parker Washington still return punts now that he's a starting WR? — Zac (@baczaca) July 9, 2026

A: This is a great question, and one that I have gone back-and-forth on a good bit. I would have said no a month or two ago, but I do think Washington very well could return the first punt against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 now that we are a bit closer to training camp. Washington is great -- not good -- at returning punts, and it feels like the Jaguars might not be in a rush to give up that edge since they have some receiver depth.

Here is what special teams coordinator Heath Farwell had to say during the Jaguars' offseason program about this very subject.

“I think, like you said, I love Parker back there. I think we'll just try and have to see how that plays out with the roster and how that looks come Week 1. And it may be changing throughout the season. There may be games when we need a big play and he's back there and there's other times when we'll provide a big play from somebody else," Farwell said.

'"So, I think Parker's back there as the punt returner if we can, but we're going to make great decisions as a team, as an organization. If he is the top target for us as I'd imagine he will be, what does that look like for special teams? We'll figure it out, but we have plenty of guys that can return. We have a good group, so I'm confident and comfortable where we're at if it's not Parker.”

In your opinion, which Jags position groups are in good shape heading into training camp? — Ed Helinski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌴 (@MrEd315) July 8, 2026

A: I think the wide receiver room has the ability to be one of the best in the NFL. The simple fact is that the receiver who is likely fourth in the pecking order is a former Heisman Trophy and Bilentiikof Award winner who went No. 2 overall in the draft a year ago. That says it all, and the group of Brian Thomas Jr./Parker Washington/Jakobi Meyers/Travis Hunter could be the best the franchise has ever fielded. That does not even mention rookie receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams, who each stood out during the offseason program.

I think the safety room is in great shape too. Eric Murray is a good player who has defeated father time, and there is reason to believe he can have an even better season in 2026 without dealing with injuries. Antonio Johnson broke out last season and is now set to be a starter, while recent draft picks Caleb Ransaw, Rayuan Lane, and Jalen Huskey give the Jaguars versatility and depth. This is the most talented safety group I have covered during my time on the Jaguars beat, which dates back to 2019.