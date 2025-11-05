Jaguars' Cam Little Earns Massive Honor After Record Field Goal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen another honor roll in for second-year kicker Cam Little.
After making 3-of-3 field goals -- including a record 68-yarder at the end of the first half -- in the Jaguars' 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Little has been named Special Teams Player of the Week.
Little's Honor
Little's big week came in the middle of the most adveristy he has faced so far in his NFL career. Little had missed field goals in four of the Jaguars' previous five games before he proved to be the key difference-maker against the Raiders in a must-win game.
The Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen had stood by Little through his struggles in the previous weeks, giving him public votes of confidence and opting to not bring in any kickers to compete with him during the practice weeks. Coen's big bet on Little turning around has now paid off.
"It was pretty quick, I mean, we made that decision very quickly. You're looking at the ball right on the 50. I looked at Heath [Farwell]. Heath was like, 'Let's go, let's go, man.' There was no – what are we going to do, throw a Hail Mary? I mean, we've seen him do it before, and we're indoors, in a great space for it and he was hitting it pretty good in pregame. He's lucky, he hasn't missed a kick in practice in three weeks," Coen said on Sunday.
"So, you're not sitting there looking like, 'Man he hasn't been hitting the ball well.' And we just looked at him, he started walking away a little bit to just kind of get his composure and man, I ran right on the field as soon as he hit it and started running off the sideline. I ran right at him, and it was like we won the Super Bowl but it was what ignited us. And that confidence from him, from a guy that has been struggling and man, that was a really special moment for our team, for Cam [Little] himself, and for our whole group of guys."
