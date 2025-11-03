Jaguar Report

Good, Not So Good From Jaguars' Clutch Win Over Raiders

What were the highs and lows from the Jaguars' big win over the Raiders?

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Jones (13) runs the ball during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Jones (13) runs the ball during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars could have seen their season swing out of balance in Week 9 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, but a host of Herculean efforts and last-second efforts lifted the Jaguars to a 30-29 overtime win.

So, what were the high and low points of Week 9? We break it all down below.

The Good

Running Game

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars got back to their roots on Sunday, leaning on the running game more than they have in over a month. Travis Etienne was the primary benefaciary, but Bhayshul Tuten, Trevor Lawrence, and LeQuint Allen all made big plays too. The Jaguars are a running team, and Sunday simply proved it to be true.

Reinforcements

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) tucks the ball after making a catch during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How about Austin Trammell and Tim Jones? The Jaguars may not have won the game without either stepping up. Jones broke two tackles on his first catch of the year and then wisely got out of bounds, while Trammell's kick return set the tone for the overtime period. This was a game in which each active player contributed.

Greg Newsome

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars corner back Greg Newsome II (6) warms up before the game Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have seen new cornerback Greg Newsome improve with each game since joining the franchise. Sunday was his best game yet, with Newsome allowing just 28 yards and three catches on six targets. Brock Bowers did score one bonkers touchdown on him, but that would happen to most corners with the way Bowers played.

The Not So Good

The Injury Bug

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars entered Sunday's game with a rash of injuries, and the list only got longer against the Raiders. Jourdan Lewis, Dyami Brown, and Ezra Cleveland were all ruled out at one point, while Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter Long both went down with injuries at one point before eventually coming back at less than 100%. The Jaguars are as injured right now as they have been all season.

Kickoff Coverage

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

In a game where the field goal unit and kickoff return unit made big plays, the special teams was still not quite perfect. The Jaguars struggled to defend Raheem Mostert on kickoffs, with the veteran running back having returns of 32, 37, 51, and 54 yards. He twice started the Raiders past the 50-yard line, including the Raiders' overtime possession starting at the Jaguars' 45. For a normally sound coverage unit, this was a weak spot.

