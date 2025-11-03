Good, Not So Good From Jaguars' Clutch Win Over Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars could have seen their season swing out of balance in Week 9 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, but a host of Herculean efforts and last-second efforts lifted the Jaguars to a 30-29 overtime win.
So, what were the high and low points of Week 9? We break it all down below.
The Good
Running Game
The Jaguars got back to their roots on Sunday, leaning on the running game more than they have in over a month. Travis Etienne was the primary benefaciary, but Bhayshul Tuten, Trevor Lawrence, and LeQuint Allen all made big plays too. The Jaguars are a running team, and Sunday simply proved it to be true.
Reinforcements
How about Austin Trammell and Tim Jones? The Jaguars may not have won the game without either stepping up. Jones broke two tackles on his first catch of the year and then wisely got out of bounds, while Trammell's kick return set the tone for the overtime period. This was a game in which each active player contributed.
Greg Newsome
The Jaguars have seen new cornerback Greg Newsome improve with each game since joining the franchise. Sunday was his best game yet, with Newsome allowing just 28 yards and three catches on six targets. Brock Bowers did score one bonkers touchdown on him, but that would happen to most corners with the way Bowers played.
The Not So Good
The Injury Bug
The Jaguars entered Sunday's game with a rash of injuries, and the list only got longer against the Raiders. Jourdan Lewis, Dyami Brown, and Ezra Cleveland were all ruled out at one point, while Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter Long both went down with injuries at one point before eventually coming back at less than 100%. The Jaguars are as injured right now as they have been all season.
Kickoff Coverage
In a game where the field goal unit and kickoff return unit made big plays, the special teams was still not quite perfect. The Jaguars struggled to defend Raheem Mostert on kickoffs, with the veteran running back having returns of 32, 37, 51, and 54 yards. He twice started the Raiders past the 50-yard line, including the Raiders' overtime possession starting at the Jaguars' 45. For a normally sound coverage unit, this was a weak spot.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the good and not so good after the Raiders win.
Please let us know your thoughts on the good and not so good after the Raiders' win when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.