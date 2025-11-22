Jaguars vs. Cardinals: Key Players To Watch in the Desert
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to start a new winning streak as they travel southwest to the desert to face the 3-7 Arizona Cardinals, a team that came into the season with postseason expectations that faltered well short and are on their way to a Top 10 draft choice.
Jacksonville is in the opposite part of the spectrum from Arizona, coming into the season with expectations for improvement, but has found itself in the AFC Wild Card race with seven games to go. With the Jaguars looking for consistency, it is time to look at the three players who could provide that this weekend as the ones to watch against the Cardinals.
Arik Armstead, defensive lineman
Through the first 11 games of the season, defensive tackle Arik Armstead leads all players at his position in sacks. He has become a force to deal with in the middle of the trenches for opposing offensive linemen at either guard spot. A player he will be expected to match up against on some occasions is guard Evan Brown, who leads the Cardinals in total pressures allowed at 26.
This is a great time for the Jaguars' pass rush to finally begin getting home to the quarterback, as they did three times last week. Matching or even doubling that number could be expedited by Armstead.
Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver
Since being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to Jacksonville, Meyers has been a bright spot for the offense, quickly becoming a reliable target for Trevor Lawrence and establishing himself as a top pass-catcher on the roster, allowing Lawrence to have the comfort level to attempt risky throws to the middle of the field, thanks to Meyers.
The former Raider has also been a valuable blocker on the perimeter in head coach Liam Coen's run game, helping break some 10-plus yard runs free for Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten last weekend. Look for him to be an impact player this weekend and maybe score his first touchdown of the season.
Brenton Strange, tight end
While he is listed as questionable with a hip injury, the return of Strange could come this weekend to the relief of both Lawrence and Coen.
Strange's value as a blocker and pass-catcher at tight end is incredibly valuable. If he were to play this weekend, look for Strange to be the top target shareholder in the offense while helping Coen explore more of his playbook to exploit the Cardinals' run defense with creativity while sustaining blocks on the edge and being an essential pin-pull player on some concepts.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
For the latest news and analysis by the minute, make sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.