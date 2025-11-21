Jaguars Draft Prospect Spotlight: Play-Making Targets in CFB Week 13
The Jacksonville Jaguars sit second in the AFC South with a 6-4 record ahead of their road trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. For the first time in a couple of years, fans are not thinking about the NFL Draft and more about how the team can continue to win games under head coach Liam Coen.
Even so, I'm here to do the work fans don't have to worry about ahead of the offseason. Each week this year, I have been highlighting prospects for the upcoming college football weekend to prepare fans for a list of players to watch and to know of with no first-round selection this year.
With that in mind, let's look at this week's prospects to spotlight for the Jaguars ahead of the next-to-last week of the college football regular season.
CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs
The Jaguars have to consider getting younger on defense, especially with veteran talents on bigger contracts, and Devin Lloyd being a pending free agent. How about a fellow Georgia Bulldog who has plenty of experience playing at EverBank Stadium?
Allen is one of my favorite linebackers in the draft because of his quick trigger to the ball carrier, range, football intelligence, run fit discipline, and violence as a tackler. Lloyd, as the WILL, and Allen, as the MIKE, in Anthony Campanile's system would thrive.
Ja'Kobi Lane, wide receiver, USC Trojans
Makai Lemon has been the talk of the town in the Trojans' wide receiver room, but his teammate, Ja'Kobi Lane, is also a quality playmaker himself. This is a player who won't create consistent separation, but he makes up for it with great size, length, and ball skills to win the catch-point in contested situations. He could be a nice, reliable depth piece in Jacksonville's skill player room.
Keon Sabb, safety, Alabama
This player comes back to the conversation of general manager James Gladstone potentially adding and instilling more youth into the Jaguars defense. It is needed for safety, and the competition there could be exciting next offseason, once more with Caleb Ransaw, Antonio Johnson, and Rayuan Lane III. Sabb is a long defender who plays in a variety of coverages and roles, which he would be asked to do a lot of under Campanile.
Nick Singleton, running back, Penn State Nittany Lions
Jaguars fans must prepare for the reality that Travis Etienne Jr. may not return to the franchise next offseason. Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. present as fun future pieces in the run game, but adding another tailback into the mix could be a fun ordeal. Nick Singleton is an impressive runner who knows how to create yards before and after contact while playing with ample explosiveness to win at the third level and beyond.
