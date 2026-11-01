9 Instant Observations on Jaguars' Homecoming Blowout of Colts: Trevor Lawrence Makes MVP Case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars added another chapter to their long, storied history of domination over the Colts on Sunday.

The Jaguars completely throttled the Colts in a 42-7 blowout that looked more like a homecoming game scheduled agains thte smaller, plucky school from the next county than an AFC South rivalry game. The Jaguars are now 5-2 as a result, and here is everything we saw.

The Jaguars and Colts Are Not Playing the Same Sport

The Jaguars were always expected to blow the Colts out. Even if the Colts didn't trade Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, this would have been a game the Jaguars should have been expected to win by multiple scores. Once the Colts stripped their team of two All-Pro trench players, it obviously became a bit easier, but that still doesn't quite put into context just how bad of a beatdown the Jaguars gave the Colts.

The Jaguars had 42 points in the first three quarters alone. They had yet another game where Trevor Lawrence could just watch and sip Gatorade from the sidelines during the fourth quarter, and this was in a game against AFC South rivals who one would think would be inspired, both by the team's maangement throwing up the white flag and by the fact that they haven't won here in a decade-plus. But that isn't what happened. The Jaguars and Colts played two different sports Sunday, and it will likely take the Colts quite some time to earn the right to compete with the Jaguars in a close game.

Trevor Lawrence is a Real-Deal MVP Candidate

Trevor Lawrence just keeps winning, and he just keeps throwing touchdown passes. He had his fourth game of the season with three touchdown passes or more on Sunday after touchdown tosses to Brian Thomas Jr., Nate Boerkircher, and Bhayshul Tuten, and it seemed like he did all of it without ever really breaking a sweat. Even the most superhuman plays that Lawrence puts forth have started to look routine, such as his first-half touchdown to Boerkircher.

Trevor Lawrence finds a wide open Nate Boerkircher for his 2nd TD pass of the first half!



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Trevor Lawrence keeps stacking MVP-level performances, and he now has 17 touchdowns/4 interceptions for a 5-2 team that looks like one of the best in the NFL. He finished the day 10-of-14 for 210 yards and three touchdowns, putting the Colts away in what was one of the more efficient and surgical performances of his NFL career.

The Davon Hamilton Injury Is a Big Concern

If there was one position where the Jaguars simply could not sustain a serious injury, it was defensive tackle. The Jaguars were already thin when it came to impact players along their interior defensive line, and as a result we have seen the Jaguars connected to the defensive tackle market ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. That pressing need became a whole lot more pressing Sunday after the first-half knee injury to nose tackle Davon Hamilton, who stayed on the field for quite a while before being carted off.

Hamilton has been arguably the Jaguars' defensive MVP through the first third of the season, and losing him for any time would be a big blow. Losing him for an extended period of time, though, would be the kind of injury that would likely force the Jaguars to make some kind of move for defensive tackle help sooner than later.

Travis Hunter Becomes 3-Way Player

We have seen Travis Hunter return punts during practices for a few months now, but the Jaguars had not let him return a punt during the first six games of the season. That changed on Sunday, though, with Hunter as the Jaguars' punt returner on the second- and third-punt returns of the game after Parker Washington handled the first punt return. Washington did return the fourth punt, but it was notable the Jaguars put Hunter on the field in that situation.

Hunter is fresh off arguably the most electric game of his NFL career , so it makes sense the Jaguars would want to give him more chances to get the ball in his hands. The two punts he was out there for resulted in one fair catch and one downed punt so we didn't see any fireworks yet, but it was an interesting wrinkle that the Jaguars will likely continue to add to.

The Jaguars Have a Safety Issue

The Jaguars already had a safety issue entering the game due to injuries, with starting safety Antonio Johnson held out of practice all week with an injury and second-year safety Caleb Ransaw still on injured reserve after his Week 4 knee injury. Things got worse for the Jaguars early on in Sunday's contest, too, with starting safety Eric Murray injured on the game's opening kickoff with a left elbow injury. Murray was quickly ruled out of the game, which is normally not a great sign.

Jacksonville could get Johnson back on the field against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, but it sure feels like they could be without Murray on a short week. With the backup safeties consisting of special teamer Rayuan Lane, backup Kaevon Merriweather, and rookie safety Jalen Huskey, who can't find the field, the Jaguars might need to make some kind of move for a safety

Jaguars Benefit From Montaric Brown's Return

We noted earlier in the week that getting Montaric Brown back in the lineup could be good news for the Jaguars' cornerback room since it would allow them to experiment more and that is exactly what we saw happen on Sunday. With Brown back on the field, the Jaguars were able to start Brown at the outside cornerback spot across from Travis Hunter and move Jarrian Jones to his more natural spot in the slot.

The Jaguars are at their best when they have their top-four cornerbacks available like they did today. That goes without saying of course, but it is especially true with the way the Jaguars like to utilize their cornerback room. Jones was stuck on the outside during the time that Brown was held off the field due to his hamstring injury. It isn't surprising that the coverage was stickier on Sunday as a result.

The OL Had a Shaky Day

Things went mostly perfectly for the Jaguars in all three phases today, but there was one area where I thought the Jaguars were not only iffy in, but a potential red flag has been raised. The Jaguars' offensive line allowed far too many sacks and hits on Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, and it came from a variety of spots: Cole Van Lanen was beat badly during a first-half sack, the running backs missed a few blitzes, and Emmanuel Pregnon had a so-so day.

This is concerning because the Colts have one of the worst pass-rushes in the entire NFL. The Colts haven't been able to get pressure on anyone this season, but they were able to get after Lawrence quite a bit more often than they should have been able to. For as well as the Jaguars' line did in the running game, they had an off day in terms of pass protection.

The Injuries Piled Up

On a wet and sloppy weather day in Jacksonville, there was bound to be a good amount of slipping around on Sunday. The conditions played out like many thought they would with a heavy dose of rain after the first-quarter, and that is around the time we started to see the injuries pile up. There was the Hamilton and Murray injuries, of course, but they aren't the only ones. Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and Travon Walker (ribs) also sustained injuries during the blowout, making both trenches a spot to watch moving forward.

The Jaguars started the season without many injuries, but they are starting to pile up a bit. Safety has been hit hard, and an injury to Cleveland would mean the second Jaguars offensive lineman to go on the mend in the last month after Anton Harrison's season-ending injury. The bye week didn't get the Jaguars that much healthier, and then injuries got a good bit worse on Sunday.

Liam Coen Got His Explosive Runs

Liam Coen has been saying for a few weeks now that while he has been happy with the progress and improvement from the running game, he is also looking for the ground attack to get more explosive over the final few months of the season. Consider that box checked, at least for Sunday, after two of the most explosive runs of the Jaguars' entire season ended with Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. touchdowns.

Tuten's 39-yard touchdown in the first-half was the best run of his career, with the second-year running back showing the tackle-breaking and breakaway traits that have made him the Jaguars' No. 1 running back. The day was capped off by Rodriguez hitting another big run for 28 yards in the third-quarter to make it 35-0, giving Coen what he has been looking for from the running game all season long.

BHAYSHUL TUTEN RUNNING THROUGH DEFENDERS FOR A 39-YARD TD



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