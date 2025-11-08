Jaguars Couldn't Correct This Issue in First Game Since Bye
The Jacksonville Jaguars desperately needed their bye in Week 8. They came into the break riding a two-game losing streak, dropping consecutive stinkers against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. Those deflating losses quickly erased the optimism and goodwill this team had built up in its 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season.
Head Coach Liam Coen's squad also had its most glaring issues exposed during that skid. The bye not only represented an opportunity for the team to get healthier and collect itself, but it also gave the Jaguars a key chance to get an extra week of practice under Coen's new system.
Jacksonville was able to correct some of its issues in its first game out of the break against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jaguars were able to escape Sin City with a clutch one-point overtime win by notching their first defensive takeaway and re-establishing their rushing attack. However, some of their most troubling concerns remained, including this key issue that directly led to their losses against the Seahawks and the Rams.
Jaguars still can't start fast
In their losses to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, the Jacksonville Jaguars came out of the gate sluggishly on offense. That's been a recurring issue for this team all season, but they've been able to overcome their slow starts in their wins. However, they were never able to establish a rhythm in Weeks 6 and 7, leading to two straight embarrassing defeats.
The Jaguars were able to get back into the win column against the Las Vegas Raiders, but their offense was putrid in the first half, scoring just three points on an NFL-record 68-yard field goal. They were able to rally and score on six straight possessions in the fourth quarter and overtime, but they'll have to ensure that they establish a rhythm early on against a fierce Houston Texans defense in Week 10. Jacksonville media asked Head Coach Liam Coen about his team's offensive struggles to begin games:
"Yeah, I think if we didn't turn it over down on the one-, two-yard line last week, I think the start was probably where we were at. Obviously, three-and-out on the first drive, and then got it going a little bit there. So, I think we were on our way to starting faster than we had been. And so ended up not working itself out, but the ability to be balanced is what you're hunting up, though, absolutely."
"And just the accuracy within the second half and through overtime, the amount of guys making plays like we do need it earlier, we do need it to show up for all four quarters, that's all [it really] comes down to. It's not just about the beginning or the end, as we know. It's like, man, can we go out and play four quarters of our best ball that we have truly yet to do."
