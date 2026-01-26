Where Ventrell Miller Must Improve to Fill Devin Lloyd's Shoes

More likely than not, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have to deal with Devin Lloyd's departure this offseason. The team knew this was a possibility when General Manager James Gladstone and the rest of the staff elected not to pick up the linebacker's fifth-year option. However, they definitely didn't expect him to break out to the extent he did this past season. Otherwise, they would have tacked on the extra year.



Lloyd's incredible play in 2025 earned him a Second-Team All-Pro nomination and should net him a massive payday this offseason, one that's likely to be out of the Jaguars' limited budget. Jacksonville will have to fill his production somehow moving forward. Thankfully, they already have a strong contender on the roster.



Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's time for Ventrell Miller to step up



It might be hard to believe, but Devin Lloyd and Ventrell Miller were in a positional battle for the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting middle linebacker spot last training camp. In fact, in their season opener against the Carolina Panthers, they listed their first-team MIKE on the depth chart as "Lloyd or Miller."



The team originally acquired Miller in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Since then, he's been playing behind Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokun. He got some increased opportunity this year with Lloyd unavailable for the Jaguars in Weeks 7 and 9, out with a calf issue. He played admirably in those games, showing that he can handle a larger role when asked.



Ventrell Miller among LBs in Week 7:



🐆 90.6 run defense grade (4th) pic.twitter.com/99PhRC9lZx — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) October 24, 2024

This season, he logged 38 combined tackles, four quarterback pressures, a half sack, a forced fumble, four passes defended, and an interception in 220 defensive snaps. Pro Football Focus graded him a 72.6 overall on that side of the ball, including 73.7 in pass rush and 82.8 against the run.

For comparison, Lloyd earned an 89.1, 82.2, and 83.2 in those categories, respectively. Miller would have ranked 24th, 13th, and 13th among all linebackers if he played enough snaps to qualify.

However, there was one clear distinction between Lloyd and Miller this past season, and it's an important one for the Jaguars' defense. Lloyd was the third-best linebacker in the NFL in coverage this year, nabbing five interceptions to earn an 81.1 grade from PFF.

Defending against the pass is by far Miller's biggest weakness, where he graded at just 58.4. Considering how crucial Lloyd was for Jacksonville's defense dropping back into zone and shutting down his man, Miller will have to improve a lot in that arena to replicate his production.

