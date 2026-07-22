3 Training Camp Questions for Jaguars Safeties: Caleb Ransaw's Place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Few position groups on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster have quite as much upside as the safety position.

Entering next week's training camp, the Jaguars' safety room has multiple breakout candidates and the potential to be one of the best units on Liam Coen's squad. But for the safety group to reach those lofty goals and expectations, they will have to answer a few key questions.

So, what are the biggest questions facing the Jaguars' safety room ahead of training camp ? From Caleb Ransaw's debut to the rest of the room, we take a look at the entire unit below.

What Will Caleb Ransaw's Early Role Be?

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most fascinating players on the Jaguars' roster as a whole is second-year defensive back Caleb Ransaw. The second player selected by the new regime in last year's draft, there was plenty of internal excitement about Ransaw's versatility and coverage ability when he joined the franchise last season. That excitement, however, was quickly derailed by a training camp foot injury that would require season-ending surgery, sidelining Ransaw before he could ever make his official NFL debut on the field.

In many ways, getting Ransaw back this year is almost like the Jaguars getting an extra draft pick. The former Tulane defensive back was 100% for the entirety of the Jaguars' offseason program, and the Jaguars' staff was impressed with the way he dealt with his injury and recovery. Now the question is exactly what kind of role he is set to play for Anthony Campanile's defense.

The most logical outcome is for Ransaw to play the same role that Antonio Johnson played a year ago, serving as the team's third safety and playing in dime and big nickel packages. The Jaguars played with three safeties at a high clip a year ago, which means Ransaw should still be able to make an impact even if he is not a starter in the technical sense.

Can Jalen Huskey Find Snaps on Defense?

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) drills during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A year ago, the Jaguars made Ransaw a top-100 pick to reinforce their safety depth. This past April, the Jaguars opted to spend another top-100 pick to achieve the same goal, this time selecting Maryland safety Jalen Huskey. But for all of the clear talent and upside that Huskey has , it still remains to be seen whether he will be able to find snaps on defense as a rookie, or if he is instead bound to play special teams in a redshirt season.

Huskey had a ton of production in college in terms of takeaways and plays on the football, and the Jaguars are clearly looking forward to building out their safety room to compete against the rise of the tight end trends throughout the NFL. This means that, sooner rather than later, he will find the field. But whether it is in 2026 or beyond is a question that has yet to be sorted out.

Huskey has the traits to be a key special teamer early on in his career. But due to the depth the Jaguars have at the safety spot, the Jaguars just might be seeing Huskey more on Heath Farwell's unit this year than Anthony Campanile's.

What is Antonio Johnson's Ceiling?

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) runs during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the defining pieces of the Jaguars' safety room this year is fourth-year safety Antonio Johnson, who is set to play the biggest role of his entire career in 2026. Johnson has entered a season as a starter before, back in 2024, but he is clearly riding an entirely different wave of momentum this time around. In 2024, Johnson was coming off an exciting rookie season, but it was still a limited sample size. Things have changed this time around.

When it comes to Johnson's current state, he is coming off a breakout season in which he was one of the most productive safeties in the NFL despite having close to 60 safeties playing more snaps than him. He is now set to be an every-down starter after alternating as a starter and the No. 3 safety a year ago, and his ceiling could determine just how special of a secondary the Jaguars can have.

Johnson has the traits and potential to be a true Pro Bowl safety in 2026. If he can hit those marks, then the Jaguars' defense could be slated to be even better than the much-improved unit it was a year ago. Johnson holds the keys to the Jaguars' ceiling in the safety room, and it is time to see if he can hit it.