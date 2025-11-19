Jaguars Film Review: Bhayshul Tuten, Others Shine vs. Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars put on a nice show for the Duval County faithful as they secured a dominant win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. It was a day showcased by great defense and a terrific ground attack led by a rookie and veteran tailbacks who topped over 10 carries for the day.
Watching Sunday's game felt like a fever dream if you were a Jaguars fan after the events of Week 10. I dove into the film this week to examine how head coach Liam Coen tormented the Chargers defense with his creative, disciplined run game and the historic sack from the team's all-time sack leader.
Let's take a closer look at the All-22 coaches' film on the Jaguars' victory.
Bhayshul Tuten's breakout game
When he was drafted in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft, Bhayshul Tuten quickly became a fan-favorite draft choice. On Sunday, he made an intriguing argument to be a starting running back for his franchise in 2026. Let's examine why...
We’re not starting this review with a run play, but a sturdy pass protection rep from Tuten. It seems like his fellow rookie, LeQuint Allen Jr., gave him some tips for his technique in protection. This is a great pop of the pads from Tuten on Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley, who gets a low center of gravity, anchors, and stonewalls at the point of attack, giving Trevor Lawrence time in the pocket to attack downfield.
I like this repetition from Tuten because it displays his instant acceleration. One of the things I love about the former Virginia Tech tailback is that he can make a cut and get downhill in an instant off that one move, and he pairs his feet well with his eyes, which allows him to navigate traffic while still maintaining acceleration before and after contact. At some point this season, he’ll break off a monster run that showcases shatter tackling angles.
This was also the best blocking effort from the Jaguars' offensive line in all phases for the season, especially in the run game. Everyone gets a hat on a hat, allowing Tuten to spring loose for what likely would’ve been a touchdown. Watch Tuten’s feet and helmet, in sync, with lateral movements to turn vertical and explode into the alleyway. Beautiful work from 33 and the rest of the offensive line, plus Hunter Long.
A conversation that will be had this offseason is whether or not the Jaguars should re-sign Travis Etienne Jr., who is a pending free agent with two rookie tailbacks behind him. Tuten is making a case that the future is here with him and Allen, and this repetition displays why the former is making that case.
Tuten was the perfect fit for Coen’s offense in April, and he remains as such now, utilizing his vision, cutback ability, acceleration, and lateral skills to navigate through traffic on zone concepts and stretch runs. That is on full display with this 12-yard run, and it feels he is almost similar to the younger version of Etienne, but with better vision coming out of college. There is a high ceiling here with Tuten, a 1,000-yard-rusher type of ceiling.
Josh Hines-Allen’s historic day
Hines-Allen is now the all-time leading sack leader for the Jaguars with 56 after his solo bring down of Justin Herbert midway through the second quarter. He finished the day with seven pressures and a sack, with hopeful signs of more productivity in upcoming matchups against the likes of the Arizona Cardinals and others.
Let’s take a closer look at how Hines-Allen secured sack No. 56. The Chargers are facing third-and-long deep in Jacksonville territory. No. 41’s matchup is left tackle Trevor Penning, who gets out of his stance quickly to establish a full-man relation with Hines-Allen, preventing a possible outside move and win around the arc.
The issue here is Penning underestimating Hines-Allen’s speed-to-power and he latches to his chest plate. Look how the latter starts to drive Penning as he attempts to anchor to no avail, as Herbert attempts to escape the pocket only for Hines-Allen to get a grab of him and put him in the ground. In other words, it is Josh Hines-Allen being the game-wrecker he has shown to be.
Jakobi Meyers becoming a top Jaguars target
Meyers has become a welcome addition for the Jaguars, instantly becoming arguably the most reliable target in the passing game for Coen and Lawrence. Bestowing the number once held by Tyson Campbell, Meyers had a great display of his brilliant football intelligence that allows him to not only digest the playbook quickly but execute routes and where to hit his landmarks.
The former New England Patriot and Las Vegas Raider has a great understanding of how to attack defenders and their leverage based on the zone shells, a defender’s alignments, and how to win versus man-assigned defensive backs. Meyers knows where to attack voids in zone coverage, sit, and make himself available for the quarterback. There were several routes and a couple of receptions from Meyers where Lawrence was able to find him in voids against Cover 3 or quarters.
Meyers has become a top target for Lawrence in just two weeks of action in Jacksonville. If Brian Thomas Jr. emerges back into 2024 form, along with Meyers and Parker Washington's recent spike in performances, the Jaguars' passing game could be hitting its stride at the right time.
Quick-hitting takeaways
- Special teams were outstanding, and I thought the Jaguars did a great job in their pursuit lanes and tackling on kickoffs, especially linebacker Yasir Abdullah, who made a few key tackles on kickoff coverage. Logan Cooke didn’t punt for the first time in his career, which for any team is a great sign that things went very well for the Jaguars.
- I enjoyed some of the looks and packages that defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile displayed on Sunday. He moved players around the defensive front alignment with some interesting stuff, including Travon Walker and B.J. Green II at the 3-technique, along with other quality NASCAR packages that were effective against the Chargers' offensive line.
- Jarrian Jones is quickly becoming a bright spot at cornerback, displaying the depth at the position for Jacksonville. The second-year defensive back out of Florida State, just across the I-10, made several quality plays in coverage, offering inside-out versatility, and attacked the ball well at the catch point when opportunities presented themselves. I’m only making known, but could general manager James Gladstone have some tough discussions about Jourdan Lewis, especially if he wants to turn a somewhat aging roster and instill it with more youth?
- Trevor Lawrence had another up-and-down first half, but made some wicked good throws in traffic and tight windows downfield and to the middle of the field as well. Remember how Coen has discussed wanting Lawrence to “let it rip.” Well, it may have clicked in the second half, and the Jaguars should hope the momentum continues against the Cardinals next week.
Don't miss out on the latest Jaguars' breakdowns and analysis when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.