Final Prediction for Jaguars' Test With Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are one game away from their second double-digit win season of the Shad Khan era. But first, they get past the New York Jets

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we take a look at our final predictions for the Jets clash.

To watch today's episode, view below

Ultimately, the entire challenge facing the Jaguars this week is to ensure they are not falling into the same mistake winning teams fall into year after year: the trap game. The Jets have a 3-10 record, but they are a physical team that has lost quite a few close games.

Half of the Jets' 10 losses this year have come in one-score games. The Jets have had issues on the offensive side of the ball all season long, but ultimately many games with them have been 60-minute fights. The Jaguars know they can't let that play into Week 15.

“Yeah, we just have no room for it at all. We're just not in a place where we can say that," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

"When you're trying to improve as a team, and there's still a lot to continue to correct on tape, it allows us to keep coaching and to keep trying to improve as a team. Mature football teams don't let any of that creep into our minds and into our thought process. And so that's the message right now.”

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' locker room has taken on that mentality all week long, and it is clear the Jaguars are not overlooking their next foe. The Jaguars know what is at stake in a tight AFC South race that does not allow them the room to slip up even once.

As a result, I think the Jaguars once again rise to the occasion and play the game they are supposed to play. On paper, the Jaguars simply have a more dynamic roster than the Jets, and the difference between a surging Trevor Lawrence and undrafted rookie Brady Cook in his first start is significant.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' surging defense has made quite a few quarterbacks struggle this season, especially in recent weeks. As a result, the Jaguars should have little issues when it comes to stopping Cook and a Jets offense that is also without Mason Taylor. Stop Breece Hall, and the Jaguars have an easy week on hand.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 30, Jets 10.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.