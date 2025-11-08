Final Prediction for Jaguars' Week 10 Battle With Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing one of their most important games of the season in Week 10, with a rematch against the Houston Texans on the road set to serve as a key moment in their 2025 season.
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we give our final predictions for Sunday and detail why we think it could be tough sledding.
To watch today's episode, view below.
For starters, both teams are severely-banged up. There are 11 players who have been ruled out for the game, which makes up nearly 10% of the combined active rosters between the two teams. This does not factor in injured Jaguars starters like Travis Hunter, Brenton Strange, or Eric Murray, either.
This does however include the Jaguars' starting left guard Ezra Cleveland, starting cornerback Jourdan Lewis, and star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen's team is facing as many injury questions now as they have all season long, which is saying something after the last few weeks.
“Yeah, I think you can obviously still do it within schematically as well, but it hurts. B.T. [Brian Thomas Jr.], he can roll, and he rises to playing against these guys he has in the past and had a huge moment for us in that game last time to seal that victory," Coen said about Thomas on Friday. "So, not having him is a big deal for us and those guys are going to continue to have to step up again this week and go make some dirty, grimy, contested plays and that's the kind of game it's going to have to be.”
Two injured teams, a backup quarterback starting, and one of the NFL's elite defenses against an offense that is as on-and-off as any other in the NFL. Everything points to this being a close, low-scoring affair, but the fact the Jaguars have their starting quarterback and some key defensive pieces back against veteran backup quarterback Davis Mills has mean leaning toward the Jaguars.
Prediction: Jaguars 16, Texans 10.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.