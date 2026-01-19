5 Draft Prospects for Jaguars to Watch During Indiana-Miami

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The final college football game of the season has arrived, and teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars can now completely turn their focus toward the upcoming draft class.

So, which draft prospects should Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen keep a close eye on when the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes face off? We break it down below.

Indiana DB D’Angelo Ponds

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after rushing the ball Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

D'Angelo Ponds is certainly undersized by NFL standards, but that has seemed to matter less and less for nickel backs in recent years. He plays with an infectious and fiery mindset that seems to fit "intangibly rich" to a tee, and the Jaguars do not seem like a team that would have strict size restrictions on a position like cornerback.

Miami RB Mark Fletcher

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have Travis Etienne set to hit free agency in March unless they sign him to a new deal or place the franchise/transition tag on him. If the Jaguars don't retain Etienne, they will need to add another face to the running back room. Fletcher runs with a ton of power and violence and could replace the traits the Jaguars lost when they traded Tank Bigsby.

Indiana DL Mikail Kamara

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) sacks Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Austin Mack (10) in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars will need to add to their defensive line unit over the course of the offseason, and Mikail Kamara is an interesting option to consider. He seems to fit the athletic, high-motor mold the Jaguars have prioritized on the edge, and he been a productive piece of the Indiana defense for multiple seasons now. He just plays like someone who would fit in with Anthony Campanile and the Jaguars' culture.

Miami DB Jakobe Thomas

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the standout performers from Miami's game against Ole Miss, Jakobe Thomas could come and join a young and ascending position group with the Jaguars. He makes sense as a special teams option, too, if the Jaguars move on from Andrew Wingard in free agency and need to bump everyone else in the safety room up a spot or so. Watch for Thomas to make a big play tonight.

Indiana LB Aiden Fisher

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) reacts to a stop on downs Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' linebacker room could look a lot different over the next few seasons. Devin Lloyd's contract is expiring, Ventrell Miller is only one year behind him, and Foyesade Oluokun mght not be all that far behind. Fisher is very active for Indiana and is able to handle a variety of responsibilities against the run, in coverage, and as a blitzer.

