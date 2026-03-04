Former Jaguars Veteran is Perfect Reunion Target in Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars might not be expected to make many splashes in free agency this offseason, but there are still a few ways they can improve their roster.

And when the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone scope out this year's free agency pool, there is one veteran name with old Jaguars ties who should intrigue them enough to put together a homecoming.

Duval Homecoming?

When the Jaguars look at the free agent market, it is pretty clear there are some deals they should stay away from. For example, Denver Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers would be an ideal fit for the Jaguars' defense, but he looks poised to sign a big-money deal.

Instead, the Jaguars should look for cheap deals that could prove to be steals. One of those players is none other than former Jaguars star Calais Campbell, who played for the Jaguars from 2017-2019 and is one of the best pass-rushers in franchise history.

Campbell has proven over the years that his pass-rush production is going nowhere despite his age. As the years stack up, Campbell has continued to rack up sacks and respect across the NFL. In the last foyr years alone, Campbell has 23.5 sacks and has been a consistent source of interior pressure. Considering that is what the Jaguars need the most in the middle of their defense, Campbell makes a ton of sense.

Campbell, who has always been close with Jaguars star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, would be the perfect veteran to add to the mix for the Jaguars. He is beloved by the fan base, can still produce at a high clip, fits a key area of need, and the Jaguars' NFC West-based brass has a ton of respect in the Arizona Cardinals legend.

“So much. He was one of our game wreckers this morning in both defense and in special teams, for the career blocked extra points and field goals. But he is playing at a very high level," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last year.

"He utilizes that swim move at 6-8 and that can be hard on guards and interior offensive linemen, and then his strain through the down in terms of the known passing situations, but also where he's extremely effective is batting balls down as well. So, if he doesn't get maybe an edge in the rush, he's going to stop and that's a brick wall there, so we've got to really make sure we're accounting for him, knowing his strengths and be able to attack some of the weaknesses there and get his hands down, especially in the pass game.”

