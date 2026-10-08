Jaguars Get Much-Needed Defensive Back News in Latest Week 5 Injury Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While the Jacksonville Jaguars' injury report did not decrease in size on Thursday, they did get some good news.

The Jaguars had safety Eric Murray upgraded from non-participant in Wednesday's practice to limited participation on Thursday. That is a sign of progress as Murray goes through the NFL's concussion protocol, and it does now seem as if there is a chance the Jaguars could have the veteran safety on the field on Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) looks on during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Murray's Status

Murray was injured in Week 4's win over the Cincinnati Bengals and missed a good chunk of the second-half, which led to the Jaguars needing to lean on second-year safety Rayuan Lane since Caleb Ransaw was also injured. With Murray's status improving Thursday, it appears the Jaguars might be able to see their secondary be a bit closer to full-strength against the Eagles.

“Eric means a lot to us. Eric is one of the guys you would kind of put him in a classification of he's a coach on the field," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Thursday. "You guys probably know that from being at practice. He's just really good communicator, knows the ins and outs of the defense and can kind of see problems before they start on the field. He's been great that way all the way through, the entire season last season, the beginning of this season."

Murray is a critical part of the Jaguars' secondary considering he and Jourdan Lewis are amongst the unit's elder statesmen. If the Jaguars do not have Murray on the field, they will likely have to lean on Lane once again, in addition to third-round rookie Jalen Huskey. The Jaguars had Antonio Johnson step in when Murray missed time last year, but Johnson is now a starter.

"Other guys, if they have to step up and do that, I have total confidence that they will, because we've really got a good bunch of communicators back there," Campanile said. "And that's one of the things we're always looking for at that position. A guy who has position flexibility, one. And then two, smart guys, guys that love to play, that love to learn and obviously, know the ins and outs of all the calls, learn football.”

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile looks on before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thursday's Injury Report

The list of other limited Jaguars was the same as Wednesday's injury report: offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (knee), cornerbacks Montaric Brown (hamstring), Jarrian Jones (foot), Jaylon Jones (hamstring), and Jourdan Lewis (hamstring), offensive tackle Anton Harrison (elbow), defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (foot), and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (groin) were listed as limited.

The Jaguars had two players as full participants for the second day in a row after they had previously been limited throughout the season in running back LeQuint Allen (hip) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb).

The Jaguars should have most of these players available in Week 5 against the Eagles in London, though Brown is one player whose status might not be known until much closer to game time on Sunday.