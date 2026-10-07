Jaguars' Injury Report Gets Longer Before Eagles Clash, But What Are the Real Concerns?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' injury report is getting quite long.

The Jaguars started to see defensive back injuries creep up over the last week, which culminated in safeties Eric Murray and Caleb Ransaw leaving Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals after injuries had hit the cornerback room.

Now, the injury report has gotten extensive as the Jaguars prepare for Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles . Here is the first injury report of Week 5, and what it means for the Jaguars moving forward.

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday's Injury Report

The Jaguars had one player listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice in Murray (concussion), while the list of limited Jaguars was quite long: offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (knee), cornerbacks Montaric Brown (hamstring), Jarrian Jones (foot), Jyalon Jones (hamstring), and Jourdan Lewis (hamstring). In addition, the Jaguars also had offensive tackle Anton Harrison (elbow), defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (foot), and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (groin) listed as limited.

The Jaguars had two players as full participants after they had previously been limited throughout the season in running back LeQuint Allen (hip) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb). It must also be remembered that the Jaguars placed Ransaw on injured reserve on Tuesday, with Liam Coen declining to say on Wednesday whether it was a season-ending injury ,

As for which of these injuries look to be the most concerning, the secondary has to be the first group to note. The Jaguars will be without Ransaw for at least a month, if not longer, and Murray missing Wednesday's practice could mean the Jaguars have to gear up either Rayuan Lane or third-round rookie Jalen Huskey to step into the lineup.

Lane, who made the game-ending tackle on fourth-down against the Bengals last week, is a second-year Day 3 pick who has not started a game. Huskey, the No. 100 pick in April's draft, has not yet made his official NFL debut after being a healthy scratch for the first four games.

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Huskey, I think you look at the amount of reps that he got at the Carolina joint, at the Saints joint, Tampa joint, he's been in competitive situations, played a ton throughout the preseason. I think he's been coming along," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Wednesday.

"I like his play energy. He's got his hands on the ball in multiple of those joints and made some downhill, physical plays. We'll have to look at it throughout the week and hopefully we lock him in to be able to give us communication, stability back there. That's the key point and put those guys in a position to be successful. I'm excited about him getting a potential op.”

Then there is the cornerback room. The Jaguars did not have Montaric Brown available against the Bengals last week, and now the Jaguars have three other cornerbacks added to the injury list, including two with dreaded hamstring designations. As things stand today, the only healthy cornerbacks on the Jaguars' active roster are Travis Hunter and Alijah Huzzie, who they signed off the Houston Texans' practice squad on Tuesday.

Added to that injury list is Jones, who the Jaguars signed as cornerback and special teams depth on Tuesday. The Jaguars very well could need Jones to step up on special teams due to the injury to Ransaw and the chance of Lane being elevated to a starter role on defense.

"Obviously, continuing to add depth and competition there. Jaylon Jones has been a really good special teams player around this league for the last few years. I think he had like [12] tackles last year on special teams," Coen said.

"Continuing to try to add players that are diverse, that fit your culture, that are going to be able to help us, whether, if they have a hat on game day, not just maybe in one phase, on special teams and being able to give you quality snaps throughout the course of the week at different positions, whether it's at corner, nickel, safety, and I think the two guys that we added have some of that flexibility. “

As for the other injures: Van Lanen has been limited in practices all season and, as usual, should be good to go on Sunday. Hamilton has also been limited in practice over the last few weeks but has still managed to play. The Harrison and Hines-Allen injuries are new, but Hines-Allen did not give any indications from the locker room on Wednesday that this would be a game he would be missing.