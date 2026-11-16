JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are learning the value of winning in different ways.

The Jaguars have done it with air attacks, on the ground, shut-down days on defense, and everything in between. Sunday's 40-23 win over the Tennessee Titans felt like a game in which all three units had to chip in at the right times to lift them over the Titans and to 7-2.

"Was it perfect throughout the game? No. But situational football, these guys pay attention to because they know how many games come down to one scores in this league," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Monday. "To not be ever losing in the game, I think was… We controlled the game. Was it perfect? Again, like I said, no, but they keep growing together as a team and learn to win different ways. That's what I think is cool about this group.”

The latest Jaguars win is the team's third in a row since the Jaguars' Week 7 bye week, and the Jaguars have seen the post-bye stakes and performances elevated just like they were a year ago. Also just like a year ago, that improvement has been based around several key performances.

So, which Jaguars have improved the most since the Jaguars' bye week, and why can each impact the Jaguars' eventual AFC run? We break it down below.

CBs Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) runs out of the tunnel during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have gotten very strong play out of the cornerback room as a whole since the bye week, with three of their top four cornerbacks recording interceptions over the last few games: Montaric Brown and Jourdan Lewis against the Baltimore Ravens, and then Travis Hunter on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars' cornerback group has been perhaps the most dominant and productive part of the defense during their three-game winning streak, and that can't all be accounted for by the weak group of quarterbacks they have played.

Brown and Jarrian Jones have been especially impressive since the bye week. Jones has made big plays from the slot and had a pivotal pass breakup against the Titans on Sunday, while Brown has seen his coverage numbers improve since he returned from his hamstring injury earlier in the season. Jones and Brown are both playing the best football of their seasons, and they are helping the Jaguars' secondary make a big leap.

This duo will be critical when the Jaguars face more productive passers down the road, such as Caleb Williams and CJ Stroud in December and then the AFC playoff quarterbacks down the road. But so far, the Jaguars' cornerback room has met every test since the bye week, and the Jaguars should have plenty of confidence in them moving forward.

TEs Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have been using multiple-tight end sets at a high clip since the season began, but the ball is starting to go to their rookie tight ends a bit more. Neither is seeing a high volume of targets by any means, but the duo combined for six catches over the first six games of the season. Over the last three games, the rookie duo has combined for eight catches, a touchdown, and several first downs. It has been a slow burn for the rookie tight ends, but their impact has unquestionably increased since the

Liam Coen and the Jaguars' staff are trusting Koziol and Boerkircher to do more and more for them each week. That is good news for a team that likes to mix in different ways to produce explosive plays on the offensive side of the ball. With Koziol and Boerkircher improving and becoming bigger parts of the passing game and the offense as a whole, the Jaguars could be on track to have all types of tools at thbeir disposal once the playoffs come around in a few months. The rookies look better each week, and it could help continue to change the offense.

QB Trevor Lawrence

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence was playing really good football for the Jaguars before the bye week, ranking top-10 in EPA/Play and success rate against quarterbacks. Since the bye week, Lawrence ranks No. 1 in adjusted EPA/Play and No. 3 in success rate. He was playing really well before the bye week. Since the bye week, he is in the same conversation as Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow as the most productive quarterbacks in football. Lawrence has a 7:1 touchdown/interception ratio since the bye week, and he is fresh off a 352-yard game against the Titans.

Lawrence had 32 touchdowns passes in 26 games from 2023-2024. He now has 50 in 26 games under Liam Coen, and a good chunk of those have come in the last few weeks. This is the best version of Lawrence we have ever seen, but he is still getting better weekly as well. That is bad news for the rest of the AFC, but great news for a Jaguars team that is trying to win back-to-back AFC South titles for the first time in franchise history.