JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have running back Bhayshul Tuten against the New York Giants, and the path toward a Jacksonville victory has now been made even clearer.

Tuten was limited in practice Friday with a foot/ankle injury after missing Thursday's practice. Tuten, who was also limited in Wednesday's practice, carries no injury designation into Sunday's battle with the Giants in Week 11.

Tuten's Week 11 Role

Tuten carried a larger workload for the Jaguars' offense last week than he ever has before, recording nearly 30 touches and a career-high 26 carries as the Jaguars leaned on him to keep their offense balanced. The entire key to the Jaguars' offense is to be able to win in different ways, and that balance can only be achieved if there is a threat of the running game.

"We are successful when we are running it well, but it's always going to be all 11," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said this week.

"I think that was really highlighted when we go back and review what we had did against Tennessee and areas that we can hopefully improve and continue to improve on is continuing to make sure that all 11 are cohesively hitting blocks, hitting runs, hitting reads, hitting tracks, hitting the compliments, hitting the builds of those plays in a way that allows all of our guys to be successful.”

While Tuten's average and overall effciency have been down the last two weeks as he battled injuries, the injury has somewhat made it only clearer how important Tuten is. He is what really makes the running game pop, especially when you look at what the metrics say. When Tuten is himself and explosive, the Jaguars run it well. When he isn't, they struggle.

According to NextGenStats, "Tuten has been hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 48.6% of his carries this season, the second-highest rate among running backs with at least 75 carries, trailing only Omarion Hampton (50.0%). As a result, he has averaged just 0.4 yards before contact per carry, the third-fewest among that group. Nearly all of his production has come after contact as Tuten has gained 547 yards after contact, the sixth-most, accounting for 89.8% of his rushing yards, the third-highest share among that same group."

Even with the injuries over the last two weeks, Tuten has still found the end-zone and see a large volume of work. Tuten has totaled 388 scrimmage yards (260 rushing, 128 receiving) and six total touchdowns (three rushing, three receiving) over his last four games. He became just the sixth player in franchise history to reach those marks over a four-game span.

In 2026, Tuten ranks tied fifth in touchdowns scored (eight), seventh in scrimmage yards (815) and eighth in rushing yards (609) in the AFC. Paired with his seven scores last season (five rushing and two receiving), his 15 total scores leads his draft class, while his 10 rushing TDs are tied second. Tuten has been a key cog for the Jaguars all season long, and there is no reason to expect that to change this week against the Giants.

Otherwise, the Jaguars have two players ruled out in defensive end B.J. Green and center Robert Hainsey, while defensive end Danny Striggow (concussion) and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (neck) are questionable. The Jaguars are set to start Jonah Monheim at center in Hainsey's place, while Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux should round out the defensive tackle room next to Arik Armstead and Ruke Orhorhoro.