JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to turn to second-year center Jonah Monheim to start at the offensive line's anchor spot in Week 11, giving the former seventh-rounder a potential long-term open door.

The Jaguars will be missing starting center Robert Hainsey in a critical Week 11 bout against the New York Giants, head coach Liam Coen said Wednesday. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Hainsey would be week-to-week with a knee sprain.

Jaguars starting center Robert Hainsey is considered week-to-week

with a knee sprain, per sources. Very well could miss time but not season-ending. pic.twitter.com/8d6cqd5uxT — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 18, 2026

Now that Hainsey is set to miss at least one key game for the Jaguars during their playoff run, Jacksonville will get another extended look at Monheim. Good this look give them confidence in him as a potential starter in 2027?

Jaguars' Monheim Confidence

Monheim, one of the Jaguars' last picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been able to carve out a role as a reliable depth piece for the offensive line since he was drafted. He started two games for the Jaguars in the place of an injured Hainsey last season, while also filling in for Hainsey during the second-half of the Jaguars' Week 5 Monday Night Football win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, Monheim will have to do it again, and this time it will be on the road against an NFC divisional leader that has a defensive scheme that is meant to put pressure on the offensive line's communications and protection calls.

"We have a lot of confidence in Jonah," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.

"Jonah was playing really well during training camp, I don't know if you remember, and then we had the injury to Ezra [OL Ezra Cleveland], I believe, and we ended up playing Jonah at more guard. It kind of maybe put a curtain over how well he was playing at the time. We have a lot of confidence in him moving forward.”

Monheim was one of the few rookie centers to get playing time a year ago, giving the Jaguars an early look at a player who very well could develop into more than just solid depth. Monheim has impressed time and time again with the Jaguars, and there does not seem to be much concern over his ability to do so again this week.

"Jonah's only a second-year player, but he's very mature, takes things seriously, but doesn’t overcook it either, tries not to overdo it. Obviously played at a high level at USC and that's good football, so he's been in big games, he's been in big moments, he’s played big games," Coen said.

"And then I think just his preparation throughout the week, learning from Hainsey and that group and the communication. He gets a lot of reps during the week as well, whether it's stealing those reps in blitz protection walkthroughs, in run walkthroughs. In practice as well, he gets a lot of reps.

There are a few other Jaguars players whose futures look in doubt due to potential cap savings if they are released, and a strong stretch by Monheim could put Hainsey in a similar boat. According to OverTheCap, the Jaguars would save a little over $7 million in March if they release Hainsey with a post-June 1st designation. They would still have dead money for a few years due to void years on his deal, but it would make sense for the Jaguars to back out of Hainsey's deal a year early if Monheim plays well down the stretch.

Monheim's limited flashes over the last two seasons have looked at least on par with Hainsey, who was an important addition last March due to his connection with Coen after their time together in Tampa Bay. Hainsey has played solid football for the Jaguars, is a two-time captain, and is a big reason they are 7-2 with one of the NFL's best offenses.

But the NFL is still about drafting and developing. Teams around the NFL each year are seeing younger, cheaper players take prominent roles from more experienced veterans in the same situation. If Monheim plays well in Hainsey's place this week and potentially beyond, then the Jaguars will need to at least ask the tough question.