JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are at that point of the season where injury reports closer resemble CVS receipts, and the Jaguars' Thursday injury report certainly checks that box.

The Jaguars had 11 players carry either a limited or did-not-participate designation into Thursday's practice. Some names, like center Robert Hainsey's DNP situation due to a knee injury, were expected.

But there was one change to Thursday's injury report that will trump all other names: Bhayshul Tuten, who was downgraded to a non-participant in practice after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday, which now creates quite the injury development to monitor before the Jaguars play the New York Giants in Week 11 on Sunday afternoon.

Tuten's Status

Tuten's status is a key one to watch any week, but especially in Week 11 when the Jaguars' running game is supposed to be pivotal against a blitz-happy Giants front that will test the Jaguars in the trenches. Tuten has played in each of the last two games despite practicing just once in those two weeks, and the Jaguars clearly did not feel like Tuten couldn't handle the bulk of the carries when he got 26 carries against the Titans on Sunday.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has said in recent days that he has been pleased with Tuten's performances and toughness over the last two weeks. Add this to the fact that he played the last few weeks without a full week of practice, and it is hard to imagine Tuten sitting this one out, even if his injury will now come even more into focus.

“Obviously, last year being in a supplemental role, and I thought he was tough last year in some of the runs that he had where he just would kind of get whacked pretty good, get up and continue to play," Coen said on Wednesday. "To carry the load that he took this past week with 26 carries and play the amount of snaps he played still not quite 100%. I think the guy is probably mentally and physically tougher than I would've maybe imagined in ways."

The smart bet would be to prepare for Tuten to play, but that does not mean this will not be a situation to monitor. It is such a key injury to watch in large part because the Jaguars have leaned on Tuten significantly over the course of the season. The second-year running back is arguably one of the three most important players on the offense alongside Trevor Lawrence and Parker Washington, and he has vastly outproduced the rest of the Jaguars' running back room.

This is a big one, just like each game is a big one. But unless something changes on Friday, Tuten still should be considered a key part of Sunday's game.

The Jaguars also had the following players listed as limited on Thursday:

RB LeQuint Allen Jr. (hamstring)

DT Matt Dickerson (neck)

DB Antonio Johnson (ankle)

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand)

LB Jalen McLeod (groin)

OL Jonah Monheim (ankle)

DE Danny Striggow (concussion)

DE Travon Walker (rib)

WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle)