JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on the New York Giants in one of Week 11's most interesting matchups, and there is plenty at stake for both teams.

For the 7-2 Jaguars, they are fighting to secure the AFC South for the second year in a row, as well as fighting for a top seed in a tight AFC playoff race. To beat the Giants, who have exceeded expectations in their first year under John Harbaugh, the Jaguars will need to be at their best.

So, how do we see the Jaguars' big test against the Giants playing out? We break it down with this week's bold predictions.

Bhayshul Tuten Hits 100 Yards Rushing

No running back has hit 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this season, though Kyren Williams and Blake Corum did combine for 164 rushing yards against them in Week 2. Otherwise, the Gians have limited running backs from making a major impact, allowing just four rushing scores from the position this season. With that said, I think we see Bhayshul Tuten have a field day, even with his recent injury issues.

According to NextGenStats, "Tuten has forced a missed tackle on 33.3% of his carries this season, the third-highest rate among running backs with at least 100 carries, behind only Kenneth Walker III (38.0%) and Jahmyr Gibbs (36.7%). He has forced 49 missed tackles on the ground, the fourth-most in the NFL, with 267 of his 609 rushing yards coming after forcing missed tackles (43.8%), the highest share among that same group of backs. Giants' defenders have missed 15.0% of their tackle opportunities this season, the second-highest rate in the NFL behind only the Broncos (17.5%)."

Add in Tuten's skill-set against a Giants defense that is not great in terms of making one-on-one tackles, and this suggests it could be a good day for Tuten. But the real reason I have him going over 100 yards is bcause I expect him to get at least 25 carries. The Jaguars' entire offensive identity is being balanced, and running Tuten in heavier packages could be the only way for the Jaguars to get the Giants out of their blitz looks.

Jaguars Limit Giants to Under 3.5 YPC

The Giants have had something going with their running game lately, with Giants running back/mascot Cam Skattebo turning in his two best games of the season over his last two performances. In Weeks 7 and 10 combined, Skattebo rushed 35 times for 202 yards (5.77 yards per carry) for three touchdowns. He has a limited skill-set, but he has been able to pave the way for the Giants running game.

With that in mind, I think we see the Jaguars get back to their elite run defense this week after back-to-back weeks allowing too many chunk yards. I think the difference in talent level between Jordan Davis and the rest of the Jaguars' nose tackle options is significant enough that the addition of Davis to the defensive line this week should make all of the difference. The run defense has not been the same without Davon Hamilton, but now the Jaguars finally have their reinforcement set to debut.

Parker Washington Makes Another 50+ Yard Catch

No receiver has made bigger plays for the Jaguars this year than Parker Washington, who has been the Jaguars' primary downfield receiver all season. He has caught a 50-yard pass in back-to-back weeks, first for a touchdown in Week 9 and then last week to set up a scoring drive against the Titans. With the way the Giants like to play defense with their cornerbacks, I believe this week could be prime for another big Washington grab.

According to NextGen Stats, "Washington has averaged 5.0 yards per route against press coverage this season, the most in the NFL, ahead of Jaxon Smith-Njigba (4.7), Mike Evans (4.6) and Tee Higgins (4.4) among receivers with at least 25 routes against press coverage. Washington has faced press on a team-high 46 routes, drawing 16 targets on those plays (34.8%), the eighth-highest target rate among that same group. He has turned those targets into 229 yards (7th-most) and three touchdowns (T-5th-most), while recording 100 receiving yards over expected, the second-most, trailing only Smith-Njigba (+179). The Giants' defense has pressed at least one cornerback on 70.6% of their plays this season, the highest rate in the NFL.."

The Giants are going to want to play press-man coverage and challenge the Jaguars receivers at the line of scrimmage. This is where Washington has thrived, and where Trevor Lawrence has trusted him time and time again. I expect another day full of big plays from the Jaguars' No. 1 wide receiver.

Jaguars Force 3 J.J. McCarthy Turnovers

J.J. McCarthy has not been the turnover prone quarterback that he was in Minnesota in his few games with the Giants, throwing two interceptions over the last month. With that in mind, I think this is the week the Jaguars can let the takeaways flow due to the nature of how McCarthy plays. McCarthy is at his best when he is extending plays with his legs and creating outside of the pocket, but the Jaguars' defense as a whole is meant to counter that.

The Jaguars' entire defensive scheme is about forcing the ball out of the quarterback's hands quickly, and these are the scenarios where McCarthy's issues with accuracy and decision-making show up the most. I see the Jaguars getting two interceptions and a forced fumble on McCarthy, largely because the Jaguars' style of defense will let McCarthy play right into their hands. He is playing OK, which is far better than what he showed in Minnesota, but I think the Jaguars get after him this week.

Jessie Bates III Plays Every Snap

Jessie Bates III did not make his Jaguars debut in Week 10 as they opted to give him the bye week he never got in Atlanta this season, which means Sunday vs. the Giants will be the first time we see the All-Pro safety in Jaguars threads. While the Jaguars took their time with letting Bates and Davis hit the field on game day, I believe their let them play big roles this week. Due to the nature of the position, I believe that means Bates will play every single snap at safety next to Antonio Johnson.

The Jaguars have gotten by the last few weeks with Rayuan Lane as their No. 2 safety option, but last week's game against the Titans made it clear that he is better as depth and as a role player. There is no reason for the Jaguars to not let Bates play the entire game this week, which will mark 13 days since he was traded for.