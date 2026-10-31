Jaguars GM Slips Interesting Hint on Trade Deadline Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The AFC South has made a few blockbuster trades in the lead-up to Week 8, and none were bigger than the Jeffery Simmons trade.

The Jaguars' AFC South rivals Tennessee Titans traded away star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears for two first-round draft picks and some change, the largest NFL trade since Myles Garrett was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams.

While the Jaguars were never going to be a part of the Simmons' sweepstakes in any real way since they are AFC South rivals with the Titans (similar to the DeForest Buckner situation) , the blockbuster has potentially revealed a very real hint about the Jaguars' trade deadline plans.

The Simmons Hunt

Speaking on Jaguars HQ alongside Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, the conversation came to recent trades in the AFC South, including the trade of All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears for a pair of first-round picks. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made an interesting comment that, whether in truth or in jest, could have shown where the Jaguars' priorities are.

"If only it were in a different division," Gladstone added. "In that the typical approach of inner-divison trades isn't generally on the table.

"It is nice to not have to play him twice a year. That is a net positive," Gladstone said to end the note.

It is worth noting that The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the Jaguars were one of a few teams who contacted the Tennessee Titans about the availability of Simmons. That isn't ultimately all that surprising since Simmons is one of the best players in the NFL and it is likely fair to say quite a few teams inquired about him, but it still speaks volumes in the wake of Gladstone's hint.

Pelissero: Jaguars were among several teams that called the Titans about potential trade for Jeffery Simmons. pic.twitter.com/B0US3moCIF — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 31, 2026

Jacksonville was never going to be able to land Simmons for the reasons outlined, but the fact that the Jaguars were reportedly interested in the move should make it clear that the Jaguars are looking for some kind of a deal for an interior defensive lineman. This would also match the report from SI's Albert Breer earlier this week, where he listed the Jaguars and New York Giants as teams looking for defensive tackle help. Like the Jaguars, the Giants have been connected to Simmons in a number of reports.

There are not any other defensive tackles on the market quite like Simmons, of course. One of the biggest talents at the position whose name had also been floated in trade talks was Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne, but he has since sustained a season-ending foot injury that would nix any deal. But this does not mean that Jaguars' interest in adding to the defensive tackle interest should be squashed.

Gladstone and the Jaguars waited until the day of the deadline last season to reel in wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. They have close to a week to do the same for a defensive tackle this season, with Gladstone's hint about the Simmons move making it clearer and clearer that this is what the Jaguars' best-case scenario would be,