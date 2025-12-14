The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Jaguars' Easy Win Over Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars rolled to another easy win on Sunday as Trevor Lawrence scored six touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to a 48-20 win over the New York Jets.

So, what were the biggest highs and the worst lows of the Jaguars' latest win? We break down the Jets win with our look at the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The Good

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

This one is clear. Trevor Lawrence had the best game of his career on Sunday, scoring six touchdowns and looking effortlessly flawless against a Jets team that was chasing its tail all game long. Lawrence is arguably playing the best football of his career right now, and the Jaguars are starting to benefit from it in a big way.

As Liam Coen said after the game: "We like to pass the ball." This is not a phrase that has really ever been said during the history of the Jaguars as a franchise, further proof that Lawrence is hitting his stride in a big way.

The Bad

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to one of his staff in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is not a lot of "bad" from a game in which the Jaguars nearly scored 50 points, forced three turnovers, and had the game firmly in control from the first whistle to the last one. With that said, the Jaguars did deal with two things that are bothersome no matter the result: boneheaded penalties and injuries.

Bhayshul Tuten and Danny Striggow each got dinged up during the contest, and each player has been a key backup for the Jaguars this season. There were also a few penalties during the later stretch of the game that it felt like the Jaguars could have avoided completely. If they stay out of their own way, there is not much they can't do.

The Ugly

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This game went perfectly for the Jaguars other than the injuries and a few bone-headed penalties. As a result, there is zero reason to find anything from the game to truly ding the Jaguars for. With that said, it isn't hard to find what qualifies as the "ugly" from Week 15 for Jacksonville: the lack of help from the Arizona Cardinals.

The most important game the Jaguars have to pay attention to each week is whatever game the Texans are playing. The Texans are right on the Jaguars' heels in the AFC South, and that didn't change this week as the Texans dominated the Arizona Cardinals and beat them by multiple scores. The Jaguars need someone to help them out against the Texans soon, and it didn't come this week.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.