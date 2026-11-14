What Does the Jaguars' War Chest of Draft Picks Look Like After Explosive Trade Deadline?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made the biggest splashes of the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline, and now it is time to reassess.

After three trades on Monday for Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, the Jaguars packaged quite the cache of picks to send away for some immediate impacts.

Over the deadline, the Jaguars dealt a 2027 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick, 2028 fifth-round pick, a conditional 2028 sixth-round pick, and a second-round pick in 2029. It is important to note that some of the Jaguars' strategy is rooted in the compensatory draft pick game , which sometimes can not be fully accounted for until all picks are official.

"It's in the volume of picks that's important, and it ties back to how we operated in free agency this past spring. Not signing external free agents is an important piece when you have internal free agents signing elsewhere that can earn you a compensatory pick, thus supplementing the loss of any other draft selection that you may choose to use outside the three days that exist in April to make a selection," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said this week.

"It's a very symbiotic process that encompasses a lot of layers to it, but it's certainly not ‘eff them picks.’ While that's been characterized as the approach, it's not necessarily—we actually value picks. We don't always use them on the three days that exist in April.”

So, what does the Jaguars' current accumulation of draft picks look like over the next three-year window after the latest days of wheeling and dealing from Gladstone and the Jaguars? We break it down below.

2027 Picks

Round 3 (original pick)

Round 4 (original pick)

Round 5 (original pick)

Round 5 (compensatory pick for Devin Lloyd)

Round 6 (compensatory pick)***

Round 7 (original pick)

The Jaguars will have just one top-100 pick as things presently stand after trading their first- and second-round picks for Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates. The Jaguars are also projected to get a second sixth-round compensatory pick, though one of those would have to go to the New Orleans Saints as part of the trade for Davon Godchaux. If the Jaguars do not get awarded a single sixth-round compensatory pick, which seems highly unlikely, then they would have to send a 2028 sixth-round pick.

As things are right now under those conditions, the Jaguars would have six picks. That is a good bit lower of a number than the Jaguars have drafted with in the past two seasons, which could be recouped with trade downs or any potential offseason trades.

2028 Picks

Round 1 (original pick)

Round 2 (original pick)

Round 3 (original pick)

Round 4 (original pick)

The Jaguars have all of their top-100 picks for the 2028 class (for now, at least!), but they do only have four picks overall. The fifth-round pick is going to Atlanta, their sixth-round pick went to Miami for Quinn Ewers in August, and the seventh-round pick given to Arizona as a part of the Hunter Long trade. As a result of having so few picks in this draft, it can be expected that the Jaguars will once again play the compensatory game and try not to sign too many free agents, if any at all.

The Jaguars have a number of experienced and productive players on expiring deals such as Arik Armstead, Davon Hamilton, Ezra Cleveland, Ventrell Miller, and Antonio Johnson, meaning there Jaguars could have several chances to add Day 3 picks via the compensatory pick system as long as they do not spend much in March. As things stand today, we can probably expect the Jaguars to sit out free agency once again.

2029 Picks

Round 1 (original pick)

Round 3 (original pick)

Round 4 (original pick)

Round 5 (original pick)

Round 6 (original pick)

Round 7 (original pick)

The Jaguars are looking healthy in 2029, though they are missing their second-round pick due to the Jordan Davis deal. Otherwise, the Jaguars have six picks at their disposal to deal with in the 2029 NFL Draft, including their first-round pick as a potential trade piece like they used their 2027 and 2026 first-round picks as in the Davis and Travis Hunter trades over the years.

As things stand today, the Jaguars are projected to have 16 picks over the next three years. Here is how they get divided.

Round Picks From 2027-2029 1st 2 2nd 1 3rd 3 4th 3 5th 3 6th 2 7th 2

That means the Jaguars have six of their nine top-100 picks over the next three years, at least before any other moves are made. They have multiple picks in every round but the second-round, which is also a round the Jaguars have touched just once in the first two years of the Gladstone era. Ultimately, the Jaguars are missing a first, two seconds, a sixth, and a seventh.

If the Jaguars can get comp picks over the next free agency cycle or two, they could reasonably get back to nearly seven picks a draft, even without getting their top-100 picks back. The Jaguars have a clear direction they can take to get back to a high volume of picks, but they are in a good spot outside of Day 3 of 2028 right now. Those picks will likely be addressed in March and impact their free agency plans.