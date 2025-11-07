Jaguars vs. Texans: Three Players to Watch in AFC South Clash
A new week of football is here as a the Jacksonville Jaguars begin preparations for their road trip to Texas to face AFC South division foes, the Houston Texans. In Week 3, the two teams battled in Jacksonville, where Jaguars edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen tipped a C.J. Stroud pass to the end zone that was sequentially intercepted to win the game, 17-10.
Head coach Liam Coen is looking to get the season sweep of a struggling Texans team that features an elite defense and an inconsistent offense that his Jaguars team is looking to take advantage of. If Jacksonville is to secure a sweep and a new winning streak, it'll need these three key players to step up.
Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver
"You think about where we’re at in terms of volume of drops, what’s Jakobi’s superpower? It’s not dropping the football," said general manager James Gladstone after making the trade for the former Raiders wideout, a shot across the bow to the wide receiver corps that has struggled across the board with inconsistency.
It's unclear how much Meyers will play on Sunday. Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence indicated that the team's new wideout is coming along and that he doesn't need to be overloaded with information in his first week in Jacksonville. Either way, his hands, route running, and separation skills will be on display for a Jaguars offense needing a boost.
Josh Hines-Allen, edge rusher
Hines-Allen made the game-winning play against Houston in Week 3 and had a couple of key sacks against the Raiders that, if connected, helped the Jaguars to a win in Las Vegas. With a matchup looming against the Texans' inconsistent offensive line, the Jaguars' all-time sack leader has a chance to add on to his tally for his most productive game of the season. Hines-Allen looks to be getting hot at the right time.
Devin Lloyd, linebacker
Big news for the Jaguars' defense as their top defender this year returns to action after missing the last two and a half games with a calf injury. Lloyd was taking the ball away at a high clip before his injury, and his playmaking ability against the run, as a blitzer, and in coverage is immensely valuable for the Jaguars when they take on the Texans this weekend.
