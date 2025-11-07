Jaguar Report

Jaguars vs. Texans: Three Players to Watch in AFC South Clash

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road again this week against AFC South foe, the Houston Texans.

Jared Feinberg

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) rushes for yards during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) rushes for yards during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

A new week of football is here as a the Jacksonville Jaguars begin preparations for their road trip to Texas to face AFC South division foes, the Houston Texans. In Week 3, the two teams battled in Jacksonville, where Jaguars edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen tipped a C.J. Stroud pass to the end zone that was sequentially intercepted to win the game, 17-10.

Head coach Liam Coen is looking to get the season sweep of a struggling Texans team that features an elite defense and an inconsistent offense that his Jaguars team is looking to take advantage of. If Jacksonville is to secure a sweep and a new winning streak, it'll need these three key players to step up.

Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver

Meyers Jags
Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) breaks a tackle from Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson (23) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"You think about where we’re at in terms of volume of drops, what’s Jakobi’s superpower? It’s not dropping the football," said general manager James Gladstone after making the trade for the former Raiders wideout, a shot across the bow to the wide receiver corps that has struggled across the board with inconsistency.

It's unclear how much Meyers will play on Sunday. Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence indicated that the team's new wideout is coming along and that he doesn't need to be overloaded with information in his first week in Jacksonville. Either way, his hands, route running, and separation skills will be on display for a Jaguars offense needing a boost.

Josh Hines-Allen, edge rusher

Hines-Allen Jags
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrate at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hines-Allen made the game-winning play against Houston in Week 3 and had a couple of key sacks against the Raiders that, if connected, helped the Jaguars to a win in Las Vegas. With a matchup looming against the Texans' inconsistent offensive line, the Jaguars' all-time sack leader has a chance to add on to his tally for his most productive game of the season. Hines-Allen looks to be getting hot at the right time.

Devin Lloyd, linebacker

Devin Lloyd
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) returns an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Big news for the Jaguars' defense as their top defender this year returns to action after missing the last two and a half games with a calf injury. Lloyd was taking the ball away at a high clip before his injury, and his playmaking ability against the run, as a blitzer, and in coverage is immensely valuable for the Jaguars when they take on the Texans this weekend.

Never miss the latest news and analysis on the Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for all of the action this weekend and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Jared Feinberg
JARED FEINBERG

Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft